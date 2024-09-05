Former F1 Champion Predicted Red Bull Downfall With Blame Put On 'Political Situation At The Team'
Former Formula 1 World Champion Mika Hakkinen has offered a sobering analysis of Red Bull Racing's 2024 season, pointing to internal politics and the departure of a key technical figures as the primary reasons for the team's lackluster performance.
Hakkinen identified specific internal issues that he believes have hindered both the team's and Max Verstappen's performance.
Verstappen has seen a significant drop in his performance this season. Despite his efforts to clinch his fourth world title, Red Bull Racing has failed to secure a victory in the last six Grands Prix. Verstappen's main rivals, teams like McLaren, Mercedes, and Ferrari, have ramped up their competitive efforts, further complicating his championship aspirations.
Hakkinen explained to Unibet, as quoted by GP Blog:
"Max has been an incredible talent, working hard, disciplined driver. His performance, his commitment for winning was felt like more than others.
"And this year, this year has been a turning point. Not necessarily for his performance personally for himself, but to able to make the success, you need a team, you need a car, and you need your personal commitment and discipline to able to win races."
Hakkinen's insights reveal that internal conflicts within Red Bull Racing have been a significant factor in their downturn. He cited the lack of support from Verstappen's teammate as a crucial issue.
"In my opinion, this path to success, could no longer continue like this. This is simply because of the political situation at the team and he has no help from his teammate. All these things do not help the team and affect Verstappen.
"It cannot continue because simply would I say politics or conflicts inside in a team, help from the teammate... All these things have not been able to move the team positively forward. And that influences Max, the performance of Max."
The upcoming races will be crucial in determining whether Red Bull can overcome these internal challenges and return to its winning ways.
2024 F1 Constructors' Standings
1. Red Bull Racing - 446 points
2. McLaren - 438 points
3. Ferrari - 407 points
4. Mercedes - 292 points
5. Aston Martin - 74 points
6. VCARB - 34 points
7. Haas - 28 points
8. Alpine - 13 points
9. Williams - 6 points
10. Sauber - 0 points
2024 F1 Drivers' Standings
1. Max Verstappen - 303 points
2. Lando Norris - 241 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 217 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 197 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 184 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 164 points
7. Sergio Perez - 143 points
8. George Russell - 128 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 50 points
10. Lance Stroll - 24 points
11. Nico Hulkenberg - 22 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points
13. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
14. Pierre Gasly - 8 points
15. Oliver Bearman - 6 points
16. Kevin Magnussen - 6 points
17. Alex Albon - 6 points
18. Esteban Ocon - 5 points
19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
20. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
21. Franco Colapinto - 0 points
22. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points