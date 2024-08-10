Former F1 Champion Showers Hopeful Esteban Ocon Replacement With Praise
In a recent episode of the F1 Nation podcast, 1996 Formula 1 world champion Damon Hill shared enthusiastic praise for Jack Doohan, who is poised to potentially replace Esteban Ocon in the Alpine F1 team by 2025. Hill’s commendation frames Doohan as not only a competent successor but as a strong new force in the racing world.
Hill stated, as quoted by Crash.net:
“Jack is a very professional driver. He acquitted himself well. He’s shown that he can race. He’s smart and inquisitive. He seems to be there asking all the questions - doing the groundwork with the team.
“He will definitely be an interesting guy to give a crack to. He’s yet to have proven credentials in F1 like Ollie Bearman who’s jumped in the car and done a race. A lot of these guys are capable.
“They’re so well prepared they won’t have a problem when they get into F1.”
Doohan, currently Alpine’s simulator and reserve driver, has been visibly active in the team's strategy and day-to-day activities. He is undergoing an intensive testing program, which the French team hopes will prepare him for a strong debut in F1. Hill further commended the thoroughness of Doohan's preparation:
Bruno Famin, Alpine's recent team boss who stepped down, revealed Doohan's "heavy testing program" before the F1 summer break. He commented:
“We’re preparing him.He has a quite heavy testing programme, and we are happy with that.
“Let’s see how he develops. He’s one possibility among others, but he’s one possibility for sure.”
Opening up on his Formula 1 debut chances, Doohan explained to Formula1.com:
“It’s difficult to say anything with Formula 1 is for certain. My dream is to be on the grid, my dream is to be in Formula 1. I’m here with the team as a reserve driver preparing myself to be in the car.
“That is where I want to be, and every time I get to do that, whether it’s the sim or on track, experiencing myself with marketing, in comms, I’m trying to position myself to get that opportunity. Nothing is for certain, there’s no givens, but I want to be there.”
Alpine confirmed earlier in the season that Esteban Ocon would be parting ways with the team. Whichever driver the French team decides to sign will drive alongside Pierre Gasly from 2025.