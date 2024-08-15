Former F1 Champion Teases 'Independent Information' On Adrian Newey Move
Former F1 champion Damon Hill has hinted at a potential new chapter in Adrian Newey's illustrious career. During an appearance on the "F1 Nation" podcast, Hill dropped intriguing insights about Newey, the Chief Technical Officer at Red Bull Racing, possibly eyeing a shift to a less stressful yet influential role within the sport.
Hill commented, as quoted by Planet F1:
“When you think about where certain people who design cars might go, that might be one of the places that could be on the list…
“I have got no intel. Other than, someone who is nothing to do with friends of the Neweys, is completely independent of anything, came to me with a bit of information which suggested there is something in the pipeline, on that front.”
Newey has been linked with several top teams, notably Aston Martin and Ferrari, as potential new employers. However, McLaren has stepped back, citing a well-oiled setup that might not mesh with Newey's hands-on style. Hill added:
“I think he wants to continue in Formula 1.
“But I think he wants to do it at his leisure. He doesn’t want to be under stress doing it.
“He needs to be able to bring all of his experience, and be listened to, and to do the thing he knows so well.
“But it’s competitive - whenever you bring in a new person, or you arrive at a new place, you’ve got to get to know everyone else and how they work. It’s a huge job.
“Maybe he’s got another 10 years in him, doing this. I don’t know.
“But as he said himself ‘I am a bit knackered!’ It is stressful. He is competitive so will put pressure on himself. You can only do that for so long.
“There may also be all the other ancillary projects which might be attractive, I don’t know.
“Of the teams that were interested and had the capability? McLaren, Ferrari, Mercedes. Ferrari have gone a bit cold, I think.
“McLaren already have it running very well, maybe it would be wrong to have someone like Adrian, I don’t know.
“But Aston have got head room, they’ve got the resources, and unfulfilled potential, which Adrian could be really useful for.”
The possible move to Aston Martin indeed looks promising. Backed by billionaire Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin is not only expanding its base with a new Silverstone headquarters but also partnering with Honda for an engine deal set to commence in 2026. This period also aligns with the new F1 regulations, providing a ripe opportunity for Newey to imprint his legacy on another team.
Robert Doornbos, former Red Bull test and reserve driver, has gone as far as asserting that Newey's move to Aston Martin is a done deal. He claimed:
“Newey was Aston Martin's top priority, and the deal is now finalised.
“Set to earn $100 million over three years, twice his Red Bull salary, Newey will have major input in technical decisions.”