Former F1 Driver Confirms Cadillac Role Ahead Of 2026 Entry As 11th Team
General Motors, through its Cadillac brand, is set to join the Formula 1 circuit in 2026. This new venture places Cadillac as the 11th team on the prestigious F1 grid, affirming its long-talked-about commitment to entering the sport. As the American team continues with the preparations for the 2026 debut, they have enlisted the help of former F1 driver Marcus Ericsson, who once raced for teams like Caterham and Sauber.
Ericsson's time in Formula 1 saw him partnering with drivers like Charles Leclerc at Sauber. After leaving Formula 1 in 2018, Ericsson found renewed success in IndyCar, even clinching an Indianapolis 500 victory with Chip Ganassi Racing. Now, he brings this wealth of experience to Cadillac's F1 endeavor, particularly in selecting and refining simulation technologies.
His current employer, Andretti, has tasked him with evaluating different simulators in England to ensure they pick the best model for their diverse racing programs. During an interview on Viaplay's F1 podcast, as quoted by Planet F1, Ericsson explained:
“My employer, Andretti, has asked me to fly to England to test different simulators. I will provide feedback so they can choose the right model for the whole organisation, including Formula 1, IndyCar, and sports cars.”
Ericsson added that he has been working on improving his use of simulators over the winter. He continued:
“Simulators have become an integral part of motorsport, and I’ve been working on improving my own use over the winter. It’s great that they want to use me and my experience to help.”
The decision for Cadillac to enter Formula 1 comes after General Motors and F1 reached an agreement in principle, opening the door for this venture. While initially rejected in 2024, the agreement rounds out a year of discussions.
Initially functioning as a customer team, Cadillac will use Ferrari power units and transmissions in 2026 while planning to develop its own engines by 2028. The team's UK location in Silverstone, which Andretti Global unveiled last year, provides a solid foundation, complete with wind tunnel models and experienced personnel.
Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur commented on the upcoming partnership, as previously reported by Sports Illustrated:
"It’s great to see the commitment of another American team, backed by one of the most highly respected marques in the motor industry, at a time when Formula 1 is increasing in popularity in the United States.
"We are delighted therefore that we will be supplying the team with our power unit and gearbox as the basis of this technical collaboration.
"It means we will continue to have two 'customer teams' in the championship with all the benefits this brings in terms of technical development within Ferrari."