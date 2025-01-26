Former F1 Driver Reveals Untold Theory On Lewis Hamilton Replacing Carlos Sainz At Ferrari
Former Formula 1 driver Jacky Ickx has revealed an untold theory behind Lewis Hamilton's replacement of Carlos Sainz at Ferrari, suggesting that the decision extended beyond racing performance.
Ickx explained that politics, marketing, and economics played major roles in Ferrari's choice to bring in the seven-time world champion. Ickx pointed out that there was nothing wrong with Sainz's performance, but Ferrari likely looked at the bigger picture and signed Hamilton instead.
The impact of Hamilton's bombshell move to Ferrari was evident in the aftermath of the announcement made a year ago. Following the news, Ferrari's share price reportedly surged by over 10%, reaching a record high on the New York Stock Exchange.
While it was anticipated that the Briton would retire from Mercedes after racing for many years, eventually, the Ferrari move came as a shock to many. After all, Mercedes' attempts to make a car that suited Hamilton in the current ground effect era proved unsuccessful, leading him to fulfill his dream of driving for Ferrari.
Ickx hinted that Hamilton's off-track ventures, social initiatives, and status as a seven-time world champion made him an incredibly valuable asset for Ferrari. Meanwhile, Hamilton was equally eager to join the legendary F1 team. While the move was a win-win for both parties, it ultimately meant parting ways with Sainz. Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, he said:
“Carlos Sainz has done very well at Ferrari. Ferrari were tempted to sign Hamilton, probably for marketing reasons, and probably because Lewis wanted a new experience and to include Ferrari in his history. We’ll see.
“There’s nothing to reproach Carlos for at Ferrari. Carlos has been successful, he has won Grands Prix… but that’s in the past now. He has to think about what’s next.
“There are many important aspects to F1, not just politics. There are also economics, marketing, but it’s all about winning.”
Addressing Sainz's situation, Ickx advised that it was in his best interest to move on from the disappointment. The Spaniard will race for Williams from the 2025 season. He said:
“The Leclerc-Sainz partnership worked. It worked because they both won races and they were always very close to each other. I don’t know how it happened.
“The only thing I can say is that it’s sad that Sainz is leaving Ferrari, but you have to move on and you can’t constantly think about what could have been and why it didn’t happen. No. You have to be focused on what you have and do the best with what you have.”
Revealing "other aspects" that led Hamilton to secure the Ferrari seat, the former driver said:
“Lewis is a seven-time World Champion and the stars aligned for him. When he left for Mercedes he came back to the top with a good car.
“But don’t forget that Lewis is a personality: he holds all the records and for me, he is twice as good, as a driver, but he is also the first one I have seen in motor sport involved in social media and he has not been afraid to do so and has started multiple activities for children.
“And he will do more for Africa in the future, believe me. Do you understand what I am trying to explain to you when I say that there are many aspects that count in F1?”