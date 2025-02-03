Former F1 Team Boss Targets Red Bull For Yuki Tsunoda Snub - 'Not Motivational '
Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has targeted Red Bull for selecting Liam Lawson over Yuki Tsunoda, suggesting that the Japanese driver should have been given a chance. Tsunoda enters his fifth year with Red Bull's junior F1 team, VCARB, with no sign of a potential promotion to Red Bull in the future.
Tsunoda was being assessed alongside Lawson for a promotion to the seat alongside Max Verstappen. Following Sergio Perez's exit, the Milton Keynes outfit decided to choose the Kiwi driver over Tsunoda, despite the former having less F1 experience than the latter. Red Bull stated that Lawson's ability to perform well under pressure gives him an edge over Tsunoda.
The 24-year-old driver is closely linked to Red Bull's power unit supplier, Honda. But with Honda parting ways with Red Bull in 2026 to partner with Aston Martin, Tsunoda's future in the Red Bull family remains uncertain. Steiner thinks Red Bull didn't make the perfect choice by choosing Lawson. Speaking to GPBlog, he said:
"I don't think that was the perfect choice. Everything was a compromise. It's one of the choices.
"I'm in the opinion maybe to know that [Yuki] should have been given the chance. I don't say deserved because you don't deserve anything, I always say.
"But would have been a better bet, say we put him in the car one year, and see how he's doing. If he's not good, let him go.
"Now he's sitting another year in the Racing Bull, and it’s not motivational for the guy as well."
He added:
"He's doing more of the same, but he's not exposed to make the step. It's like he's not given the opportunity, so why keep him around? I don't know.
"His fifth year in the junior team, right? Is it a junior team, or what is it?"
Tsunoda acknowledged that his VCARB future is uncertain, given his current contract, which is set to expire at the end of 2025. He said:
“To be honest, it’s not really clear.
“I could be in 2026 in VCARB as well, to be honest. I didn’t get told anything that it would be the last race, next year.
“I think they changed their approach a little bit [with drivers]. To be honest, I’m not really clear what they want.
“But as a driver, to be honest, I can’t just keep relying on them. Especially, there’s been a lot of talk going on.
“So it’s always good to have something, an option, but so far I’m not necessarily trying to find that, to be honest.
“Because the current situation, I’m not saying… It’s not always a really bad situation right now.
“It depends on, I guess, what car I’m driving next year and also how the season goes for next year.”