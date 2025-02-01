Former Lewis Hamilton Sponsor Hilariously Mocks Iconic Ferrari Photo In Lighthearted Post
Lewis Hamilton's classy look from his first day at Ferrari's Maranello headquarters seems to have become a trendsetter, as Mercedes' luxury watch sponsor IWC has posted a similar image of founder Kurt Klaus in a similar fashion. The first image of the Briton at Ferrari broke the record for being the most-liked F1 image on social media.
The seven-time world champion's bombshell Ferrari arrival was marked by him posing before the house used as an office by legendary team founder Enzo Ferrari. Parked beside him was the legendary Ferrari F40, which Ferrari described as his favorite supercar.
While Red Bull’s junior F1 team, VCARB, playfully mocked the onboarding with a photoshopped image of rookie driver Isack Hadjar, Hamilton’s look became a sensation, even catching the attention of popular car presenter and farmer, Jeremy Clarkson.
Now though, the sponsor of the 40-year-old driver's former team has joined the trend, and fans have pointed out that IWC might be missing Hamilton a lot. Klaus, who turned 90 last year, began his career with IWC at 23. The watch brand has partnered with Mercedes-AMG since 2004 and became the official engineering partner of the Mercedes F1 team in 2013, the same year Hamilton joined the Brackley-based outfit.
Some noteworthy reactions of fans from IWC's post are listed below:
"You miss him. Don’t you?"
"The Lewis Hamilton look."
"Bro hit us with the Lewis Hamilton pose."
"@lewishamilton and @jeremyclarkson1 likes this."
"This will Officially be known as The Lewis Hamilton."
"Kudos IWC, the funniest I’ve seen in a while."
Hamilton’s arrival sparked a massive response from the Tifosi, who gathered in large numbers outside the Maranello headquarters, bringing the city to a standstill. For the new Ferrari driver, the first day at Maranello was the realization of a dream come true. He said:
"There are some days that you know you’ll remember forever and today, my first as a Scuderia Ferrari HP driver, is one of those days. I’ve been lucky enough to have achieved things in my career I never thought possible, but part of me has always held on to that dream of racing in red. I couldn’t be happier to realise that dream today.
"I’m incredibly grateful to John Elkann, Benedetto Vigna, Fred Vasseur and everyone at Ferrari for their trust in me and making me part of this family. I’m so excited to start this new era and to meet and work with a hugely talented and inspiring group of people. I’m dedicated to bringing everything I have to deliver for the team, the wider organisation and the fans.
"Today we start a new chapter in the history of this iconic team, and I can’t wait to see what story we will write together."