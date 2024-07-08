Former Michael Schumacher Security Guard Arrested In Connection With €15M Blackmail Attempt
In Wülfrath, western Germany, a former security guard associated with Michael Schumacher’s team has been arrested in a continued string of blackmail attempts targeting the family of the legendary Formula One champion, as reported by The Telegraph.
Michael Schumacher, celebrated for winning seven Formula One world championships, has maintained a low public profile following a severe skiing accident in 2013 that left his health status intensely private and guarded by his family. This level of discretion, however, has not shielded them from criminal threats. In 2017, for example, an individual demanded 900,000 euros from Schumacher’s wife, Corinna, threatening harm to their children if she failed to pay. The Reutlingen district court in Baden-Württemberg thwarted this attempt, handing down a 21-month suspended sentence to the blackmailer.
The recent incident unfolded when Yilmaz T, 53, and his 30-year-old son, whose names were partially disclosed for legal reasons, were arrested on June 19 in a supermarket parking lot in Gross-Gerau, Hesse. They are accused of demanding 15 million euros from the Schumacher family in return for withholding private photos and documents. Officials revealed that the blackmailers offered a commission to the ex-security guard in exchange for his assistance with their scheme.
The investigation was sparked by insights from Swiss law enforcement and initially handled by the public prosecutor’s office in Kassel before being linked back to operations in Wuppertal. It was during this meticulous investigation that authorities connected the 52-year-old former security guard to the crimes. Subsequent actions led to searches of eight properties, yielding several key data storage devices, although specifics about their contents remain under wraps. Both Yilmaz T and his son were known to the authorities previously and were already on probation relating to another criminal case.