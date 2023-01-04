Former Pirelli Motorsport Director On Why Ken Block Never Made It To F1

The news of rally driver Ken Block's passing has been making its way through the motorsport community with many tributes flooding in for the rally icon.

Block made his rally debut in 2005 and is also well-known for him Gymkhana videos on the Hoonigan YouTube channel which show him pulling off major stunts in rally cars. Block also started DC Shoes, Hoonigan Racing, and Hoonigan Industries.

Although he mainly dominated in the rally world, it has been revealed that he was close to the F1 world as well, with former F1 driver Jenson Button and current driver Lewis Hamilton being quick to pay tribute.

Block worked closely with Pirelli tyres in the World Rally Championship and when the company returned to F1 in 2011, they had planned on having Block test one of the cars.

Pirelli's Motorsport director at the time, Paul Hembery, sorted a car through a deal with Toyota to use the TF109 and a three-day test at Monza was arranged for August 2011 with Block planned to be involved for the last day.

The announcement of the test was made at the Canadian Grand Prix where Block visited. Block said whilst in the paddock:

"I never imagined that something like this would even be available. "But Pirelli saw the idea of doing something unique and different with me. They have been a great partner with me for everything I have been doing, so it is just something that for me is a dream come true. I have so little experience in open wheel asphalt, so it will be a huge learning experience for me."

Block added that he was excited to see what stunts he might be able to get away with whilst doing the test in the F1 car, with his Gymkhana video series in mind. He continued:

"I am going to see what I can talk them into. Obviously, it is a very expensive car, but I have asked a few questions and they have given me some funny looks. I will see what is possible."

Block visited the Toyota headquarters a few weeks later to go in the F1 simulator and to do a seat fitting for the test day. However, they quickly ran into issues when they realised he was too tall and the wrong body shape, mainly his legs being too long.

Block was able to get into the car but his knees were so high that they blocked him from being able to move the steering wheel. Toyota had initially planned on making some alterations to the car but ultimately there was not enough time and the plan had to be scrapped.

Hembery spoke about the planned test day saying they "didn't give up". He added:

"But the level of modifications were going to be just too great. Bear in mind at that time, Toyota were essentially winding down [It had quit F1 at the end of 2009]. They didn't have the strengths they had before. So the ability for us to make such changes was too limited. "In the end, we couldn't make it happen, sadly. I know how disappointed Ken was, because he was a thrill-seeker. The opportunity to do something like this was once in a lifetime, and that sadly didn't come to happen."

Hembery went on to reflect that if the test had been successful it would have helped propel the popularity of F1 at the time, bringing it in front of a much wider audience. He added:

"You have to bear in mind when we came into the sport, F1 was a little bit tired and staid. There wasn't a lot of action going on on the track. "So I think Ken doing something really a little bit different, taking an F1 car in Ken-style around the track, working out how he could slide it around and get it working in the way he would drive it, I think would have been sensational. "It would have been a great fun thing to have done. And it's obviously with great regret that we couldn't do it.

Hembery has paid tribute to Block since the news of his tragic passing. He said: