Former Red Bull F1 Driver Reveals Details Of Hurtful Toro Rosso Firing
Jaime Alguersuari, who had the opportunity to race in Formula 1 with Toro Rosso (now known as VCARB), revealed the harsh realities of his abrupt firing by Red Bull.
Joining Toro Rosso in 2009 and racing alongside Sébastien Buemi, Alguersuari seemed set for a bright career. Yet in December 2011, just before the end of the racing season, he received the shocking news. His dismissal, which came through an unexpected and brief phone call, left him struggling to understand the decision.
Alguersuari's transition to Toro Rosso marked him as the youngest driver to start a Grand Prix at that point. His debut in the 2009 Hungarian Grand Prix set the stage for what appeared to be a promising future. During his time with the team, Alguersuari earned points at the Malaysian Grand Prix in 2010, and finished in the top ten multiple times in the 2011 season. Despite this, Alguersuari's tenure was cut short.
Alguersuari did not shy away from criticizing how Red Bull handled his dismissal. During an interview with DailyStar in 2023, the Spanish driver explained:
"What is also crystal clear is the way they sacked me and my team was not the way they should have done it.
"They waited until the very last minute of the season to do that.
"That hurt a lot because it was the end of my career. I had talks with other teams, but they were asking for money which we didn’t have. That hurt a lot because I did the job asked of me. I always thought 'if you get beaten by your team-mate, if you don’t perform, you should leave'.
"But if you’re putting a car that isn’t supposed to be in the points in the points, and you’re consistently beating your team-mate and beating world champions, it’s crystal clear that you deserve that chance."
Red Bull's management is well known for its aggressive approach to driver development, often leading to quick and decisive changes. Alguersuari opened up on how his dismissal was made and the impact it had, adding:
"It was a very quick phone call lasting just one minute. It was a very tough thing, and I didn’t understand why. I still don’t understand why even today.
"The thing is, the two drivers who came after us [Daniel Ricciardo and Jean-Eric Vergne] didn't beat our results. They upgraded one of them [Ricciardo] to Red Bull and he then came third in the world championship. I understand how F1 works, but I don’t really want to buy how they decided this, because it was not a sporting decision.
"They played their cards, and I wasn’t smart enough to move out at the right time. I did have an opportunity to move in Abu Dhabi in 2011 – that was the contract I needed to sign – and that was the only opportunity I had to sign that contract. I didn’t sign it because I wanted to be faithful to the people who had helped me since I was 15."
While this approach has brought success for the Milton Keynes-based squad, it has also drawn criticism for its ruthless nature. The team recently announced that it is parting ways with Mexican driver Sergio Perez, who has been Max Verstappen's teammate since 2021. After a difficult season with the team, Red Bull decided to partner Liam Lawson with the four-time champion in 2025.