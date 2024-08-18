Former Renault F1 Boss Speaks Out On Alpine Engine Withdrawal - 'Feel Sorry'
Former Renault F1 Chief Cyril Abiteboul has recently voiced his concerns and sentiments over the significant transformations at the Alpine F1 team's longstanding engine operations at Viry-Chatillon. This facility, with its 40-year history ingrained in F1 engine development, faces a future as a technological hub rather than its historic role, a shift that could see Alpine pivot from a factory team to becoming a customer of Mercedes engines in 2026 under upcoming F1 regulations.
In an emotional acknowledgment to his former workplace and colleagues, Abiteboul explained to Motorsport.com’s Brazilian outlet, as quoted by Planet F1:
“I feel sorry for the group of people I knew very well,” he said, speaking to Motorsport.com’s Brazilian subsidiary.
“I worked there for 15 years, that’s a long time, and many things have changed. I’d like to think that it’s not the end of the story for those who have dedicated their lives to Formula 1, but I’m no longer the boss, so it’s difficult to comment.”
As the Alpine team faces these critical transitions, leadership under new helm Oliver Oakes and the added experience of former team boss Flavio Briatore as an executive advisor promises some continuity and guidance through the shifts. Meanwhile, the overall direction of the Renault group under CEO Luca de Meo continues to foster broad changes across its motorsport commitments.
Currently leading Hyundai Motorsport in the World Rally Championship, Abiteboul harbored skepticism about Hyundai's potential leap into F1, revealing the significant differences between the rally world and F1’s complex ecosystem. He explained:
“I don’t think we’re ready for that,” he said.
“Formula 1 is a world apart, there’s no way we’d come as a sponsor, we’re authentic, it’s not in our interest to pay other people’s bills, it’s not our style, but the other option would be to come with our own technology.
“For now, we’re not ready for it, we’re not even interested – maybe in the long term, but in the short term, we’re not ready at all. Our only chance of getting in would be in 2031, but we haven’t decided on that year yet. It would definitely take five years to get ready. Take Audi as an example, they also decided in 2021 to enter in 2026.”
Alpine has already confirmed a contract extension for Pierre Gasly but it is yet to announce who will drive alongside him from next year. The current names linked to the seat are reserve driver Jack Doohan and Mercedes reserve and Alpine WEC driver Mick Schumacher.