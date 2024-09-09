Former VCARB Team Boss Backs Mick Schumacher For Last F1 Seat
Former VCARB (RB) team principal Franz Tost believes that Mick Schumacher deserves a place in Formula 1, particularly for the last remaining seat on the grid at Sauber. The Hinwil outfit is being transformed into the Audi Works team, and the takeover is set to be concluded by 2026.
Tost, who headed Red Bull's junior team AlphaTauri (now VCARB), backed Schumacher due to his past achievements, which included Formula 2 and Formula 3 championship victories. The German driver joined the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2019, where he tested for Ferrari and Alfa Romeo (now Sauber). His Formula 1 career began with a practice debut in the 2020 season. Schumacher then competed for the Haas F1 team during the 2021 and 2022 seasons before being relieved of his role.
Since then, he performed reserve driver duties for Mercedes and helped the team with its simulator work. He eagerly anticipated a full-time racing opportunity in the premier class after the 2023 season. However, with no driver changes occurring, he was left waiting throughout the 2024 season as the driver market underwent major transformations.
Meanwhile, he is competing for Alpine's World Endurance Championship (WEC) team, aiming to secure a Formula 1 opportunity. However, his chances diminished when Alpine signed Jack Doohan for the 2025 F1 season alongside Pierre Gasly.
Audi hired former Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto as the CEO and CTO of Sauber, entrusted with forming an efficient organizational structure and signing a potent driver alongside Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg, who will join next year.
While Audi signed Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley for the team principal role starting mid-2025, the next priority is to sign a driver who can elevate the team from its last position in the Championship Standings.
Speculation indicates that Binotto is weighing up whether to sign an experienced driver like Valtteri Bottas or emerging talent such as Gabriel Bortoleto, the F2 driver currently second in the Drivers' Standings. Tost pitched Schumacher's name into the equation with Audi, considering his past achievements and extensive Formula 1 experience. He told Sky Germany, as reported by GPBlog.com:
"He has performed very well in the past. He won the Formula 3 championship, he won the Formula 2 championship, he won a lot of races there.
"I think Mick has the potential to drive successfully in Formula 1, but of course you have to be given the chance."
The 25-year-old driver was also recommended by Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff for a temporary seat at Williams after Logan Sargeant's unexpected departure following the Dutch Grand Prix. However, team principal James Vowles chose junior driver Franco Colapinto over Schumacher for the remaining Grands Prix of 2024. Explaining his decision, Tost added:
"Why? Because he [Colapinto] is just a junior driver at Williams. We will see what Audi will decide, but I would say Mick deserves a place in Formula 1. Also at Audi."