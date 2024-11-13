Formula 1 Announces All-New 2025 Season Launch At Iconic London Venue
For the first time in Formula 1's storied 75-year history, the sport will kick off its 2025 season with a grand launch event on February 18 at London’s iconic venue, The O2. The glamorous occasion will bring together all F1 teams, drivers, and team principals, offering fans a blend of entertainment and exclusive insights ahead of the new season.
This event not only kicks off the 2025 season but also commemorates F1's milestone 75th anniversary. All teams will debut their 2025 liveries, offering fans an exclusive first look at the new designs.
The season launch event promises to bring fans worldwide in on the excitement, with live broadcasts ensuring everyone can enjoy the action from afar. Those attending can look forward to a dynamic experience featuring interviews with drivers and team principals, top-tier entertainment, and special guest presenters.
The event’s entertainment is in the hands of the acclaimed team behind the groundbreaking opening and closing ceremonies of the inaugural 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix. Headed by the visionary Brian Burke of BrianBurkeCreative, the production also brings together talents from DX7 Design, Stufish Entertainment Architects, and 1826.
Speaking on the one-of-a-kind event, executive producer and creative director for BrianBurkeCreative, Brian Burke said in a statement:
“It’s an incredible honour to continue to partner with Formula 1 creating new entertainment experiences, especially this brand-new launch event of the 2025 season celebrating the 75th anniversary of the sport.
“Through our collaboration with all 10 teams, fans can be assured we’ll be delivering a truly exciting live experience combining the unveiling of the new liveries, interviews with the biggest names in F1, and cutting-edge entertainment. It will be a never-before-seen event not to be missed!”
President & CEO of Formula 1, Stefano Domenicali added:
“For the first time we will bring together our fans, all 20 superstars of our sport and some very special guests to officially kick off our new season and mark our 75th year of racing.
“With 2025 set to be a classic season following all the drama so far for 2024, this is a fantastic opportunity for fans of all ages to experience up-close the incredible entertainment spectacle that is Formula 1.”
FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem stated:
“The FIA is delighted to join our colleagues at FOM and all the teams in the staging of the inaugural Formula 1 season launch event. The occasion will also serve as a fitting prelude to a celebration of the 75th anniversary of the sport throughout the 2025 season.”
Tickets for the event, set to take place from 20:00 to 22:00 GMT, will be available in three pricing tiers and will go on sale on November 15.