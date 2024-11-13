Formula 1 Announces New Multi-Year Partnership With Renowned Chocolate Brand
Formula 1 announced a multi-year partnership with Nestlé's KitKat on Monday, calling it the official chocolate bar of the sport.
With the premier class of motorsport reaching new audiences around the world in recent months, it has unveiled a series of new partnerships aimed at expanding its appeal. Following recent deals with Santander, Lenovo, and LVMH, F1 also announced deals with Lego and Hot Wheels to engage a younger Grand Prix audience, followed by KitKat's entry, which is expected to further broaden its commercial reach.
The KitKat and F1 partnership is uniquely timed to begin in 2025, aligning with two major milestones: the 75th anniversary of Formula 1 and the 90th anniversary of KitKat. This synchronicity adds a layer of significance, marking a celebration of both racing heritage and iconic chocolate history. The association is said to evolve into a global deal in 2026. The official report states that "both brands are dedicated to elevating the fan experience by combining the excitement of world-class racing with the renowned sense of humour of KitKat and tradition of sharing breaks."
For racing enthusiasts and chocolate fans, the collaboration offers promotional prizes and immersive fan zones at select Grand Prix venues, consumer activations, and fun content. Speaking on the iconic partnership, the head of strategic business units and marketing and sales at Nestlé, Bernard Meunier, said Formula 1 offers KitKat a stage where it can remind everyone to have a break. He said in a statement:
“Formula 1 is a global phenomenon with a rapidly growing, diverse fanbase, especially among younger audiences. With its global reach and packed schedule, F1 offers KitKat the perfect platform to remind everyone to make time for a break. We’re excited to bring our signature sense of fun to this thrilling sport and to create memorable experiences for fans around the world.”
Adding to Meunier's statements, the chief commercial officer at Formula 1, Emily Prazer, looks forward to attracting new audiences to the sport through KitKat. She added:
“We’re delighted to have such a globally recognised and fun brand as KitKat joining us as a partner. They’re universally loved, and we can’t wait to see the fantastic experiences they’ll be bringing to our fans at the track and the new audiences they’ll introduce to the sport.”
While the duration of the contract remains under wraps, further information is expected to be released in due time.