Formula 1 Celebrates Extension of Massive Long-Term Partnership Ahead of 2025 Season
Formula 1 has signed a new decade-long contract with DO & CO, the company known for delivering top-notch hospitality to the F1 Paddock Club. This extension marks the continuation of a partnership that began over 30 years ago, a collaboration that has greatly influenced the way premium event experiences are delivered in Formula 1. The ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional culinary and hospitality services at Grands Prix has been fundamental to the growth and reputation of the Paddock Club as a leading hospitality destination in the world of sports.
DO & CO's collaboration with Formula 1 began in 1992, and since then, the company has played a huge role in transforming the Paddock Club into a premier venue. With offerings like gourmet dining, remarkable track views, and exclusive activities such as Pit Lane Walks and Truck Tours, the Paddock Club has become synonymous with luxury and exclusivity.
The 2024 season alone saw more than 150,000 guests, underscoring its appeal among VIPs and sponsors. According to Stefano Domenicali, the President and CEO of Formula One, DO & CO has continually pushed the boundaries of premium event experiences at Grands Prix around the world.
"Formula 1 has always prided itself on delivering unrivalled hospitality, and since 1992 DO & CO have been continually pushing the boundaries of premium event experience at Grands Prix around the world. It is incredible that this extension will see them at the heart of the sport for over 40 years - this is a testament to their hard work, creativity, and commitment to constantly improving F1 Paddock Club.”
The roots of the Paddock Club trace back to its establishment in 1984 by Paddy McNally. Initially, it faced hurdles in attracting a crowd, but by the late 1980s, it had cemented itself as a must-see feature at races, drawing celebrities and influencers. The transition from a fledgling idea to a thriving enterprise reflected the growing demand for high-end hospitality within the sport. The Formula One Group, eventually taken over by Liberty Media in 2017, continues to oversee the Paddock Club's operations. This entity is responsible for the commercial side of Formula 1, a role that has evolved significantly since its inception.
Reflecting on the partnership, Attila Dogudan, CEO of DO & CO, expressed pride in continuing the relationship with Formula 1 for another decade.
“After more than 3 decades, we are very proud to continue this unique partnership with Formula 1 for the next 10 years. Ongoing innovation, best quality and personalized service will stay the main ingredients to exceed guest expectations. Our common goal for the future is to set further benchmarks in premium hospitality experiences around the globe.”
The strength of this partnership lies not only in the longevity of the agreement but also in its continued role in driving the standards of hospitality forward. This extension comes at a time when Formula 1 is experiencing unprecedented popularity, with 2024 witnessing record-breaking attendance and a substantial global fanbase. The sport's reach is ever-expanding, backed by partnerships with companies including Aramco, AWS, DHL, Heineken, and Pirelli. A recent addition to this list is Nestlé, marking KitKat as the official chocolate bar of Formula 1.
The current state of Formula 1 points to a vibrant and evolving landscape, with a fan base expanding both on social media and traditional media platforms.