Formula 1 CEO Warns Mercedes of Andrea Kimi Antonelli - 'Give Him Time'
As Andrea Kimi Antonelli takes the seat left behind by Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes in around two months, Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has provided a word of caution to his debut F1 team to "give him time" to grow and adapt to the premier class of motorsport. The warning arrived after team principal Toto Wolff revealed that Mercedes' goal was to create a new "success story" with the rookie driver like Hamilton.
The 18-year-old Italian driver went straight to F2 in 2024 after racing in F4. But replacing a seven-time F1 champion is no small task. Domenicali emphasized the importance of granting Antonelli the necessary time to demonstrate his potential as he joins George Russell this season.
A member of Mercedes’ Junior Program, Kimi Antonelli has had his development closely monitored by Wolff, who likens Antonelli's career trajectory to that of Hamilton. Speaking about him at an awards ceremony organized by Autosprint, Domenicali said:
“Kimi is a golden boy.
“He is a great talent, but we have to give him time to prove his qualities. We should not expect him to be at front already on the first lap in Melbourne.
“I hope so for him, but if that does not happen there is time to grow.
“His presence is important for the whole Italian movement.”
Wolff was impressed by Kimi Antonelli's rapid progression through the junior ranks and revealed that he aims to create a successful new chapter with Antonelli, similar to the 12-year partnership the team had with Hamilton. He said:
“I think the project that inspired me more is the one that is more similar to Hamilton’s career.
“His growth in the junior categories and his impact in Formula 1 came at a time when you could test a lot more than Kimi has been able to do now.
“Ron [Dennis, McLaren boss] at the time said Lewis needed to take it easy to get used to F1, also because Alonso was at McLaren.
“However, that never happened. Lewis was immediately competitive and a success.
“With the current preparation, Kimi can jump into our car and be competitive.
“However, F1 now is a different animal than it was at the time of Hamilton’s debut. There are a lot more dimensions and facets compared to the past.
“There is more pressure and social media, so I think it is important to keep everything moving in the right direction, keep the right priorities and avoid what is not essential.
“The goal is to create a new success story as happened with Hamilton.”