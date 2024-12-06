Formula 1 Confirms Future Of Chinese Grand Prix
Formula 1 has officially announced a five-year extension for the Chinese Grand Prix, cementing its place in the sport's calendar until the end of the 2030 season.
This announcement confirms the ongoing commitment to the Shanghai International Circuit, a venue that has been a part of the Formula 1 landscape since 2004. The return of the race in 2024 after a five-year hiatus welcomed a successful turnout of 200,000 fans.
The Shanghai International Circuit has challenged drivers with its demanding layout for two decades. It has been the stage for notable victories, from Rubens Barrichello winning the inaugural race to Lewis Hamilton achieving a record six victories. Fernando Alonso has also left his mark on the circuit with two wins. This rich history was one of many reasons for the renewed contract.
China's Formula 1 fanbase has grown exponentially, now exceeding 150 million, with an interesting demographic shift as 50% of new fans are women. The 2024 season's TV viewership saw a significant 39% increase over the previous year’s average.
The 2025 Chinese Grand Prix is poised to be another exciting event, planned as the second race of the season from March 21-23. This event will not only feature the season's first F1 Sprint but also host the inaugural round of the new F1 Academy.
F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali commented on the contract extension:
“Our return to China this season for the first time since 2019 was a fantastic moment for the sport, and it is incredible to see the levels of support that we enjoy in the country continuing to grow year-on-year. Shanghai is an incredible city, and the racetrack is a wonderful test for our drivers, so I am delighted that Formula 1 will continue its successful partnership with the Chinese Grand Prix for a further five years. I want to thank our promoter for their continued commitment and passion, and I look forward to returning to Shanghai in the new year.”
Guo Jianfei, Chairman of Shanghai Jiushi (Group) Co., Ltd., also explained:
“For many years, Jiushi Group and our subsidiary, Juss Sports, have always adhered to our original intention to strive for the excellence in event organization, and this renewal is a testament to that. It is excellent news for fans in China and is a perfect platform to showcase Shanghai to the world as millions tune in on TV globally. Looking ahead, we will continue to work closely with all partners, further strengthen our engagement with international audiences through the event platform, consistently improve the event quality, and better present the city charm of Shanghai.
“We fully understand that a successful Grand Prix is not only an exciting race event, but also a driving force for the whole society to develop in a more positive direction. In the future, we will continue to optimize the event experience through innovation and achieve a sustainable contribution to the society.”