Formula 1 Confirms Future Of Iconic Monza Circuit
Formula 1 has confirmed that the Italian Grand Prix at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza will remain on the F1 calendar until 2031 through a fresh contract extension. The news comes ahead of Formula 1's plans to release a rotating calendar for European Grand Prix venues, addressing the growing global demand to host races while adhering to the sport's current peak operating potential at 24 races.
Formula 1's popularity in Italy continues to soar, with a cumulative broadcast audience of 183.3 million in 2023 and a remarkable 16% growth in social media followers last season. This surge in interest aligns with major renovations at Monza, completed ahead of the 2024 Grand Prix.
Charles Leclerc delivered a spectacular victory at the Italian Grand Prix this year, thrilling the Tifosi with a daring one-stop strategy that secured him the top spot on the podium. The Monegasque driver fended off a strong challenge from the McLarens, who followed in second and third, as most of the field opted for a more conventional two-stop strategy.
Rightly known as the Temple of Speed, Monza is popular for having hosted a race every year since its inaugural race in 1950, barring 1980 when the circuit was undergoing modifications. Announcing the contract extension, the president and CEO of Formula 1, Stefano Domenicali stated:
“I am delighted that the Italian Grand Prix will remain on the calendar until 2031. Monza is at the very heart of Formula 1 history and the atmosphere each year is unique as the Tifosi gather in huge numbers to cheer on Ferrari and the drivers.
“The recent upgrades to the circuit’s infrastructure and the planned investment show a strong commitment to the long-term future of Formula 1 in Italy, and I want to thank the President of the Automobile Club d’Italia, the Italian Government, and the Lombardy Region for their continued passion and commitment to our sport. I also want to pay tribute to our incredible fans across the country who support Formula 1 so passionately.”
President of the Automobile Club d’Italia, Angelo Sticchi Damiani added:
“It's a great honour for us, the Automobile Club of Italy (ACI), to have succeeded in guaranteeing the hosting of six more Italian Grand Prix F1 seasons at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza after 2025.
“We must thank the valuable and decisive contribution of the current President and CEO of Formula 1 Group, Stefano Domenicali, who made this contract extension possible. Much as we should, certainly, thank the Italian Government, the Lombardy Region, and all the local institutions that have allowed the Italian Grand Prix to attract, during the last editions, an ever-increasing number of enthusiastic fans.
“In particular, I want to emphasize the key contribution of the Italian Government and the Lombardy Region, which have invested resources in this centenarian circuit and funded the works carried out this year.
“As we all know, Monza is the oldest racetrack in the world to host a race of the World Championship, and it is also the longest-running event on the World Championship calendar. We are all aware that history is no longer enough. Following the resurfacing of the track and underpasses to improve the safety on track and for the fans, we are now faced with a new challenge in 2025: improving the quality and quantity of hospitality offerings. With this goal in mind, we are already working to keep ahead of the standards required by modern Formula 1.”