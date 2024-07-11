Formula 1 Drivers Swarm Goodwood Festival Of Speed - This Is Who's Going to Be There
The Goodwood Festival of Speed is once again set to captivate Formula 1 enthusiasts and motorsports fans from around the world. Scheduled for the weekend of July 14, this iconic event at the historic Goodwood Estate not only follows a Formula 1 triple-header in Barcelona, Austria, and Silverstone, but it promises an exceptional lineup of F1 legends, current stars, and future talents.
This year, the festival is especially significant for Red Bull Racing, which is taking the opportunity to celebrate its illustrious racing heritage and recent successes. Fans will be treated to a spectacular show as Max Verstappen takes the 2021 championship-winning RB16B up the famous hill climb on Sunday. Not to be outdone, Sergio Perez will demonstrate the power of the RB19, a car quickly becoming a legend in F1 history. Adding to the nostalgia, Daniel Ricciardo will pilot the 2011 championship-winning RB7, with Yuki Tsunoda and team principal Christian Horner also making notable appearances in various Red Bull machines.
In a special highlight, Adrian Newey, Red Bull's famed designer, is set to unveil the RB17 hypercar — a £5 million masterpiece — on Friday, July 12. This event will surely be a focal point for car enthusiasts and technology buffs alike. Further adding to the celebration of Red Bull's legacy, former drivers David Coulthard, Mark Webber, Christian Klien, and Patrick Friesacher will also take the wheel, providing a rare treat for fans.
Williams and Alpine are not far behind in their representation. Williams will feature Alex Albon, Logan Sargeant, and academy driver Lia Block, who will pilot the historic Williams FW08. Alpine's lineup includes F1 reserve driver Jack Doohan, F2 driver Kush Maini, and F3 standout Sophie Floersch, showcasing the breadth of talent within their ranks.
Aston Martin will make headlines with Fernando Alonso behind the wheel of the new Aston Martin Valiant on Friday, signaling the brand's forward-looking vision and innovation.
McLaren is set to pay a poignant tribute to Ayrton Senna, marking 30 years since the legendary driver's passing. Bruno Senna will drive the 1991 championship-winning MP4/6, and Emerson Fittipaldi will pilot the 1974 championship-winning McLaren M23, making this a memorable and emotional homage to one of the sport's greatest icons.
Additional appearances include Juan Pablo Montoya in the Williams FW26 and Sky F1 presenter Karun Chandhok, who will participate in multiple driving sessions, adding further star power.
This year's Goodwood Festival of Speed not only promises to be a festival of thrilling speeds and memorable moments but also a vibrant celebration of motor racing's past, present, and future.