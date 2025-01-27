Formula 1 Exhibition Announces South American Entry With New Location Revealed
Launching on March 22 in partnership with Fenix Entertainment, Argentina’s capital Buenos Aires will become the fifth city to host the award-winning Formula 1 Exhibition, marking the first stop on a regional tour. The event arrives after record-breaking runs in Madrid, Vienna, Toronto, and London.
Running until June 1, the Buenos Aires edition aims to offer fans a unique experience by showcasing F1 cars from different eras from the sport's storied history, exclusive artifacts, and contributions from iconic South American drivers and F1 teams. Visitors can also immerse themselves in the action with cutting-edge F1 Fastest Lap Simulators and unseen video content.
The Formula 1 Exhibition offers visitors a journey through its history and innovation, starting with 'Once Upon a Time in Formula 1' which features unseen photography, historic F1 cars, and films. 'Design Lab' offers an insight into how teams design and manufacture each season's car, while 'Drivers & Duels' celebrates iconic drivers and legendary races. The 'Survival' section revisits Romain Grosjean's harrowing 120mph crash in Bahrain 2020 and his miraculous escape.
'Fallen Heroes' shines a light on the drivers who tragically sacrificed their lives for the sport and lastly, 'The Pit Wall' is a cinematic and immersive experience that allows fans to relive the greatest moments in F1 history. Speaking on the upcoming event, Chief Commercial Officer at Formula 1, Emily Praz said:
“As we celebrate the 75th anniversary of Formula 1, the importance of acknowledging the sport’s history and heritage is even more poignant.
"Since the first show in Madrid, F1 Exhibition has been a great success in telling the story of Formula 1 and we are delighted it will make its South American debut in Buenos Aires. There has been a strong resurgence in support from the region and we cannot wait for fans to celebrate the pivotal role the region has played in defining our sport.”
Co-President of Round Room Live and Producer of The Formula 1 Exhibition, Jonathan Linden added:
“We are delighted to announce Buenos Aires as the host city for the South American debut of The Formula 1 Exhibition.
"As Argentina’s vibrant capital, Buenos Aires boasts a rich Formula 1 heritage, including the storied Argentine Grand Prix and an impressive legacy of 26 Argentinian F1 drivers. With its dynamic blend of sports, culture, and entertainment, Buenos Aires is the perfect choice to launch this exciting new chapter of the Formula 1 Exhibition in South America."
Global Chief Commercial Officer, Fenix Entertainment, Sebastián Bulgheroni said:
"It is truly a privilege being the promoters of the Formula 1 Exhibition in South America. We are very aware of the passion that Latin Americans feel for motorsports, particularly for Formula 1, and we are excited to give Argentinian fans the opportunity to get closer to it than ever before.
"We will be starting the South American Tour in Buenos Aires, and then continuing to other countries within the region to satisfy the huge Formula 1 fanbase. Clearly, having such an incredible partnership and this state-of-the-art show is of great value as we continue to position ourselves as the most diversified and internationally expanding Argentine out-of-home entertainment production company.”