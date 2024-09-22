Formula 1 Expected To Go Ahead With 2024 Post-Season Change
Formula 1 is poised to approve a rookie sprint race following the season finale in Abu Dhabi, with an official approval expected on the 2nd of October, according to a report from Autosport. The event is designed to offer young drivers an opportunity to demonstrate their abilities and experience the pressure of an F1 race firsthand.
With limited testing opportunities for young talents in F1 cars, senior Formula 1 officials believe that rookie drivers are now less prepared compared to previous generations, when more track time was available. As a result, the sport had been exploring various options to provide young talents with greater exposure to premier class machinery.
One idea that had been considered was to expand practice sessions for rookie drivers, while a more unconventional proposal suggested organizing a post-season sprint race. This sprint would feature rookies, scheduled to take place after the one-day test in Abu Dhabi, on the Tuesday following the season finale in December.
In preparation for the F1 Commission meeting, sporting directors were assigned the task of assessing the feasibility of the proposal and exploring how the current rules could be amended to accommodate the sprint race, as it would require modifications to the sporting regulations.
Autosport reported that during a meeting of F1’s Sporting Advisory Committee, where the rule implications of the proposed test were reviewed, it was concluded that moving forward with the idea would be a "realistic" option.
Plans to host the sprint race have gained momentum since, with a formal vote set for October 2nd to officially confirm the event. The event is expected to be broadcast in some capacity, although the specific platform and format have yet to be finalized. It will most likely air on the usual host channels.
The tentative plan for the Tuesday following the Abu Dhabi GP includes a brief qualifying session followed by a sprint race featuring 10 rookie drivers, aligned with the regular Pirelli test schedule. However, many aspects of the event are still pending finalization.
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, who actively supported the initiative in the last few F1 commission meetings, said:
“It's something that I tabled at the last couple of Formula 1 Commissions because I think it's great for the young drivers.
“I think that the problem with some of the rookie tests is they all get used for testing. You never know, are they running on 50 kilos, 70 kilos, 30 kilos of fuel? What engine mode are they going? You don't really know. You don't know how the opposition are doing.
“So I think this is a non-championship race for the junior drivers. I think it's a fantastic opportunity.”