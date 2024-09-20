Formula 1 Fans React To McLaren Rear Wing Controversy - 'Pestering The FIA Works'
Since the FIA requested McLaren to modify the rear wing to prevent the upper flap from flexing, despite the McLaren MCL38 car passing all FIA checks, fans have reacted on social media, with many questioning the governing body's move that followed pressure from Red Bull to take action. While the FIA did not outright ban the rear wing, which remains legal when the car is stationary, it has requested modifications for compliance.
The controversy arose after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, where Oscar Piastri claimed victory over Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. Footage from the rear-view camera showcased the wing's design, which flexed under high speed due to significant load, effectively reducing drag and improving performance, functioning as a sort of partial DRS system that operates without activation.
After the video of the rear wing in action went viral on social media platforms such as X, its legality became a hot topic of discussion, eventually prompting the FIA to step in. According to a report from Motorsport.com, upon careful investigation, the FIA confirmed McLaren's rear wing meets current regulations and passes the static load tests. However, the FIA has requested modifications to stop the upper element from flexing under aerodynamic load.
The FIA's guidelines on aeroelasticity are outlined in a long-standing technical directive issued to teams. It clarifies that, although some flexing is expected under increased aerodynamic load, the FIA does not permit components intentionally designed to move in a controlled manner. The governing directive, TD34, clearly specifies that:
"Designs whose structural characteristics are altered by secondary parameters, so as to produce (whilst running at the track) a different deflection characteristic than when stationary during the FIA checks. Examples of secondary parameters could be temperature, aerodynamic load etc."
Although McLaren is allowed to continue using the current low-drag rear wing on tracks where it is needed, the FIA has required modifications to ensure full compliance in future races. In response to the judgment, McLaren has "proactively offered to make some minor adjustments" to the wing after discussions with the FIA, and the updated wing is expected to be seen in action at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The team said in a statement ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix:
“Whilst our Baku rear wing complies with the regulations and passes all FIA deflection tests, McLaren has proactively offered to make some minor adjustments to the wing following our conversations with the FIA.
“We would also expect the FIA to have similar conversations with other teams in relation to the compliance of their rear wings.”
