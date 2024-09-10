Formula 1 Reacts To Aston Martin Adrian Newey Signing
Aston Martin finally made the big announcement that Adrian Newey will join the team as their managing technical partner and shareholder, effective from March 1, 2025. The 65-year-old aerodynamic expert was associated with Red Bull for eighteen years, currently positioned as the team's chief technical officer.
The bombshell move came after much speculation since Newey announced his departure in May. The most coveted aero guru in Formula 1 was linked to Ferrari, McLaren, Williams, Aston Martin, and Alpine for a future move. His attendance at Aston Martin's new facility at Silverstone was the big clue and the rumors linking him to Lawrence Stroll's outfit grew stronger.
Aston Martin scheduled a press conference for the 10th of September a few days ago, and several media outlets strongly linked it to Newey's signing announcement. Reactions have been going viral on social media since Aston Martin and Newey officially declared their new association. Listed below are some noteworthy reactions from X:
Newey worked with Williams in early 1990s.
The Sky F1 reporter has a point:
Formula 1 acknowledges the new era:
Fernando Alonso looks forward to the association.
Adrian Newey- Aston Martin GTA San Andreas mod activated. The signing had to happen before GTA 6.
This one was trending. Sums the event perfectly.
According to Sky Sports F1, Newey is poised to earn a base salary of £20 million, with potential earnings rising to £30 million through bonuses. The team's owner Stroll described the significance of this signing, stating in a team press release:
"This is huge news. Adrian is the best in the world at what he does – he is at the top of his game – and I am incredibly proud that he is joining the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team. It's the biggest story since the Aston Martin name returned to the sport and another demonstration of our ambition to build a Formula One team capable of fighting for world championships.
"As soon as Adrian became available, we knew we had to make it happen. Our initial conversations confirmed that there was a shared desire to collaborate in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
"Adrian is a racer and one of the most competitive people I have ever met. When he saw what we have built at Silverstone – our incredible AMR Technology Campus, the talented group of people we have assembled and the latest wind tunnel in the sport – he quickly understood what we are trying to achieve. We mean business – and so does he.
"Adrian shares our hunger and ambition, he believes in this project, and he will help us write the next chapter in Aston Martin Aramco's Formula One story."
Newey, responsible for designing Red Bull's dominating title contender of the current ground effect era added:
"I am thrilled to be joining the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team. I have been hugely inspired and impressed by the passion and commitment that Lawrence brings to everything he is involved with.
"Lawrence is determined to create a world-beating team. He is the only majority team owner who is actively engaged in the sport. His commitment is demonstrated in the development of the new AMR Technology Campus and wind tunnel at Silverstone, which are not only state of the art but have a layout that creates a great environment to work in.
"Together with great partners like Honda and Aramco, they have all the key pieces of infrastructure needed to make Aston Martin a world championship-winning team and I am very much looking forward to helping reach that goal."