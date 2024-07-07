Formula 1 Releases Teaser Trailer For Lewis Hamilton F1 Movie Ahead Of British GP - Watch
Formula 1 has unveiled the teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated movie "F1," timed perfectly ahead of the British Grand Prix. This early glimpse has already sparked significant excitement among fans eagerly awaiting the movie's release in the summer of 2025.
The film, produced by racing icon Lewis Hamilton and directed by Joseph Kosinski, is a collaboration involving industry giants like Jerry Bruckheimer, Apple Original Films, and Warner Bros. Pictures. The star-studded cast features Brad Pitt as a seasoned F1 driver who makes a formidable return to the sport to coach a promising young talent, portrayed by Damson Idris. Alongside them, actors Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia, and Samson Kayo play pivotal roles.
F1 is set for a global premiere on June 25, 2025, with its North American release following on June 27.
Despite the release of the teaser trailer, filming will continue throughout the 2024 Formula 1 season including at this weekend's British Grand Prix. Other filming locations this year include the Hungaroring, Spa Francorchamps, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez Mexico City, Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Yas Marina Circuit Abu Dhabi.