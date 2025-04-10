Formula 1's Madrid Grand Prix is Reportedly "On Hold"
Formula 1 announced the highly anticipated Madrid race last year, with its debut scheduled for 2026 at the capital of Spain.
Currently, the Spanish Grand Prix takes place in Barcelona at the Circuit de Barcelona Catalunya, which was previously the location for testing before it moved to Bahrain.
The race at the brand new Madrid track is on hold, as recent reports indicate that construction on the track has not yet begun.
According to credentialed reporter Joe Saward, the race is "on hold" as there is no indication that construction has started yet.
F1 is now playing a waiting game to see if the track can be completed for next year's race.
Reporting from Saward comes after Mayor José Luis Martínez-Almeida's public assurance that there would be no delays and that the race remains on track as of January.
"We are confident that the works will begin during the second half of this year because we are almost ready for the Formula 1 Grand Prix to be held next year," Martínez-Almeida said.
"Therefore, we have to have the circuit and all the infrastructure ready."
Martínez-Almeida has asserted that public funds will not be used to build the track; instead, private investment will serve as the funding source.
"The Spanish Government has provided 70 million euros for the America's Cup to be held in Barcelona or that the Catalan institutions spend 50 million euros for Formula 1 in Barcelona," he said.
If the Madrid circuit is not ready in time for next year, Stefano Domenicali has stated that the Barcelona track could have a future on the calendar.
"For the avoidance of doubt and to clarify here, the fact we are in Madrid is not excluding the fact we could stay in Barcelona for the future," Domenicali said.
"Looking ahead, there are discussions in place to see if we can really extend our collaboration with Barcelona, with whom we have a very good relationship, for the future."
The race is expected to take place in September, although the track construction needs to begin around May to meet the deadlines set by the FIA.
Construction is expected to begin this month; however, as Saward has reported, the slow progress on the construction front may lead to a delay.
