Formula 1's Return To Africa Could Happen Sooner Than Expected With 'Serious' Plan
Negotiations with Formula 1 owner Liberty Media are gaining momentum as Rwanda advances its bid to bring back F1 to Africa for the first time since 1993. The president of Rwanda's national automobile club, which oversees motorsport, stated that Rwanda is "prepared" and "committed" to hosting a Formula 1 Grand Prix.
Kyalami was initially seen as the frontrunner to host F1's return to Africa, but Rwanda's unexpected bid has caught attention. Once marked by civil unrest and a tragic genocide, Rwanda is now working to reshape its global image. By adopting similar strategies to those of the Middle East, the country is using international events, including a potential Formula 1 Grand Prix, to boost tourism and reshape perceptions.
Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali acknowledged that the authority's submitted plan was strong, and their intention to establish a permanent track appears to be serious. Speaking to Motorsport.com, he stated:
“They are serious.
“They have presented a good plan and actually we have a meeting with them at the end of September. It will be on a permanent track.”
Christian Gakwaya, president of the Rwanda Automobile Club, emphasized the country's commitment to hosting a Formula 1 race. He revealed that Rwanda was actively working within the F1 framework to plan the event, confirming their serious intentions to bring the sport to the country. He told the media:
“It’s time for Africa to be part of the F1 calendar.
“Rwanda as a country, we are committed and prepared to host a Formula 1 race.
“We are working within the formal F1 framework and we are serious about our bid.”
As talks progress, a pivotal meeting between Rwandan officials and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali is set for the end of December. Adding to the significance, this year’s FIA prize-giving ceremony, where the F1 champion will receive his trophy, will be held in Rwanda’s capital, Kigali.
Rwanda's Vision 2020 initiative, aimed at boosting the nation's global profile, has already seen the country host events like the international Mountain Gorilla Rally. In line with this strategy, members of the Rwanda Development Board attended this year’s Monaco Grand Prix to meet with the FIA. Kigali will further step into the spotlight in December, hosting the 2024 FIA prize-giving ceremony.
Gakwaya added:
“Our interest in Formula 1 aligns with the national strategy to leverage sports as a lever for economic transformation.
“As the founding sponsor and host of the NBA’s Basketball Africa League, as well as the upcoming UCI [cycling] World Championship, Rwanda has positioned itself as a premier destination for sports and entertainment.
“For motorsport in Rwanda, hosting F1 is a key component of a broader strategy we have that includes infrastructure development, capacity building and academies, and a push to host more international events and championships in Rwanda.
“Significant progress has already been made on the new strategy, with additional plans set to be revealed at the upcoming general assembly this December in Kigali.”
While details of Rwanda’s proposed circuit are still under wraps, its high-altitude location near Kigali, at over 1,300 meters above sea level, could mirror the unique challenges of Mexico, where thinner air reduces downforce, cooling, and engine power.