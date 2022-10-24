Formula E 2023 Calendar Updated With Three New Locations As Popularity Increases

The FIA have confirmed the updated calendar for the 2023 Formula E championship, and three new cities are being welcomed to the line-up. The championship sees electric cars fight for victory similarly to F1 on tracks more fitting for their agility and performance.

It has previously been announced that Hyderabad, India and Sao Paulo, Brazil had been included in next years calendar, and now Cape Town, South Africa has been confirmed.

The 2023 season will commence in Mexico City on 14th January, with pre-season testing in Valencia, Spain on December 13th-16th. Berlin will also be having a double-header race weekend on 22nd and 23rd April.

Fans are still waiting on the release of the two final cities to be added to the calendar, which will be for Rounds 10 and 13.

Alberton Longo, Formula E Co-Founder and Chief Championship Officer, made the announcement that Cape Town was joining the line-up:

“We are excited to announce Cape Town as a new destination for our series in Season 9. Our local partners are working incredibly hard to bring an ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race to the city and we cannot wait to see the futuristic Gen3 race cars competing against the iconic natural backdrop of Table Mountain.

Source: FIA Formula E 2023 Calendar

Longo also commented on the fact that the races in Seoul, South Korea had to be cancelled for the 2023 season, saying:

“Renovation work at the Olympic Stadium in Seoul, the venue for our first races in South Korea earlier this year, means we cannot return to the same location next season as originally planned and so we are exploring other options in South Korea to replace this venue. We are also in active discussions with more world cities and venues to host an event on the other date without a confirmed location.”

2023 Formula E Calendar

December 13-16th - Pre-Season testing in Valencia, Spain

January 14th - Mexico City, Mexico

January 27th - Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

January 28th - Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

February 11th - Hyderabad, India

February 25th - Cape Town, South Africa

March 25th - Sao Paulo, Brazil

April 22nd - Berlin, Germany

April 23rd - Berlin, Germany

May 6th - Monaco, Monaco

May 20th - TBC

June 3rd - Jakarta, Indonesia

June 4th - Jakarta, Indonesia

June 24th - TBC

July 15th - Rome, Italy

July 16th - Rome, Italy

July 29th - London, England

July 30th - London, England