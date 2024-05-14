Formula One Looks at Further 2026 Car Changes
The FIA, Formula One’s governing body, is preparing a comprehensive overhaul of regulations, planned for the 2026 season. The modifications aim to address ongoing issues with car weight and aero-dynamics, ensuring the sport continues to evolve with technological advances and environmental considerations.
Central to the upcoming regulatory changes is the implementation of a radically lighter car design. Over the years, the increasing complexity of F1 cars has led to a significant weight increase, prompting concerns about efficiency and speed. In 2026, the FIA plans to implement a hefty reduction in minimum car weight, aiming to cut down by 40 to 50 kilograms. Nikolas Tombazis, the Head of Single Seaters at the FIA, commented, as quoted by Autosport:
"We aim to have a significantly lower weight limit, and we are looking to reduce the weight limit by 40 to 50 kilos in 2026.
"The way we want to do that is related to what we've termed the 'nimble car' concept because we basically feel that in recent years the cars have become a bit too bulky and too heavy."
In addition to weight reduction, the FIA is focusing on redesigning various components to enhance race dynamics. An active aerodynamic system is set to replace the current setups, which are expected to improve the adjustability and performance of the cars during races. Moreover, the halo device, an essential safety feature introduced in 2018, is also getting a makeover. The new design will feature a titanium alloy to reduce its weight by about one kilogram, maintaining protective reliability while enhancing overall vehicle efficiency.
The car's physical dimensions are also on the drawing board. The next-generation F1 cars will see a reduction in wheelbase—down from the maximum of 3600mm to 3400mm—and a narrower width, shrinking from 2000mm to 1900mm. These adjustments not only affect the car’s aerodynamics but also its visual and physical maneuverability on the track.
Another significant aspect of the changes relates to downforce. The FIA plans a downforce reduction to decrease stress on various car components, like the suspension system. Tombazis continued:
"This lower downforce means that a lot of the loading on components, such as suspension, will reduce and that will enable the teams to reduce the weight consequentially.”