Franco Colapinto Las Vegas Status Confirmed After 50G Crash
Franco Colapinto, driving for the Williams Formula 1 team, experienced a heart-stopping 50G crash during the qualifying session for the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The scary incident unfolded at Turn 16 in the latter stages of Q2, leaving the Argintianian's car severely damaged and raising concerns over his health to compete. Despite the dramatic crash, recent updates confirm Colapinto's clearance to race, ensuring that he will line up under the iconic Las Vegas lights.
During the qualifying session, Colapinto collided with the inside wall, crushing the front left corner of his Williams machine. The impact was severe enough to send the car skidding across the track until it hit the outside concrete barrier with 50Gs of force. This sequence of multiple impacts not only threatened Colapinto's health, but also the car, as it had to be repaired for Saturday's race.
In the wake of the crash, Colapinto was immediately taken to a medical center for evaluation. After an assessment, he was discharged to rest at his hotel. A subsequent medical evaluation confirmed his fitness to participate in the race.
"Following Franco’s incident in qualifying yesterday, he has undergone a thorough follow-up evaluation from the event medical team today and has been cleared to race in this evening’s Las Vegas Grand Prix," stated Williams in an official release.
The crash necessitated a 20-minute delay in the qualifying session as organizers worked hard to restore the track. The concrete barrier, having been moved by the force of the impact, required repositioning, while debris clearance took priority to ensure the safety of subsequent sessions.
This came as Williams' technical team faced the challenge of repairing Colapinto’s car overnight. Despite the constraints of track curfew regulations, managed to get it done, integrating vital set-up changes as part of the repair process.
“We are extremely thankful to our incredible garage team for their hard work overnight to repair Franco’s car and our fans and partners for their continued support," Williams acknowledged.
Colapinto will begin the Las Vegas Grand Prix from the pit lane, a necessary adjustment due to the modifications made to his vehicle post-repair. Initially qualifying in 14th position, this shift grants a positional advantage to drivers previously trailing him, including Liam Lawson and Sergio Perez. Nonetheless, the team remains focused on Colapinto's health above all.
"Franco’s health is our main priority, and we are relieved that he is well enough to race following such a significant incident," Williams said.
As the sun sets on the Las Vegas strip, the spectacle of the Grand Prix promises to be undiminished despite the earlier upheavals. "We are looking forward to going racing under the lights tonight," Williams ended.