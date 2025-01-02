Franco Colapinto Linked to Alpine F1 Seat After Flavio Briatore Comments: 'You Have to Think About It'
The Alpine F1 Team has set its sights on a promising new talent, Franco Colapinto, as expressed by Flavio Briatore, the team’s special advisor. Briatore, an influential figure in Formula 1, is showing interest in Colapinto due to his impressive performances with Williams.
Briatore, who returned to Alpine to aid in their strategic direction, has acknowledged that while Colapinto is appealing, any move regarding his recruitment would only likely come into consideration for the 2026 season. This approach aligns with recent trends in Formula 1 that favor nurturing young, promising drivers to build a stronger team for the future.
Flavio Briatore's return to Alpine F1 is a significant development for the Enstone outfit. As a veteran who led the team to championships under the Benetton and Renault flags, Briatore's insights and leadership are anticipated to guide Alpine towards better performance. With Carlos Sainz originally considered for the team, his decision to join Williams instead left Alpine in search of talent that adheres to their vision for long-term success.
Briatore commented that Sainz was "interesting" for the French racing team, "but only for four years." He said, via Motorsport-Total.com, "Either he believes in our program or he doesn't... I don't need a driver who costs me a lot of money and is only concerned about being able to go to another team if the opportunity arises." Alpine obviously has a focus on commitment and loyalty, pointing towards building a sustainable future rather than temporary success.
Currently, Alpine’s driver lineup for the 2025 season is set with Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan. Esteban Ocon, formerly with Alpine, will be joining Haas in the same year. Despite securing Doohan's position, there is speculation surrounding potential changes, as Colapinto remains a name of interest within the motorsport. "I am interested in any driver who is fast," he said in discussion on the young driver who replaced Logan Sargeant last year.
The youth trend in Formula 1 highlights an evolving landscape where young drivers like Colapinto are increasingly important. Briatore reminisced on his history of signing young talents such as Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso.
"Young drivers are hungrier than someone who has a wife and two children and 30 or 40 million in the bank." Presently, Formula 2 and Formula 3 boast several promising drivers, with Briatore noting, "Today there are six to seven drivers in Formula 2 and Formula 3 who are very promising."
As Alpine continues its journey, refining its driver academy strategy remains crucial. Briatore aims to elevate the quality over quantity in driver selections.
"We want to concentrate on the good guys in our academy and stop using a watering can... It will probably come down to three drivers: Aron, [Gabriele] Mini and [Victor] Martins."
Organizationally, Alpine has undergone a number of staff changes, including appointing new Team Principal Oliver Oakes. This restructuring aims to revitalize the team's operations and improve performance, echoing Briatore’s commitment to realistic goals and podium finishes by 2027.
"If there was an opportunity [...], you have to think about it," Briatore stated, keeping the door open for future talent acquisitions like Franco Colapinto.