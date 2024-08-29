Franco Colapinto Speaks Out On Logan Sargeant Replacement Ahead Of F1 Debut
Argentinian driver Franco Colapinto is preparing for his debut Formula 1 weekend at the Italian Grand Prix with Williams after he was brought in last minute to replace Logan Sargeant for the remainder of the 2024 season.
Speaking to the media ahead of the race weekend, Colapinto, who had been in Monza getting ready for a Formula 2 race weekend, commented, as quoted by Autosport:
"On Monday I was in the Formula 2 sim, with MP, preparing the race with my team for Formula 2, here in Monza. So, you can imagine how late it was.
"I don't know when they were thinking about it, but it's an opportunity that I've been always ready for, and that I've been waiting for so long.
"I was not expecting it, to be honest. I cannot explain to you how happy I am to be here with Williams. They have been very supportive and the opportunity that they have given to me is insane.
"I'm always ready; I've been the driver in the background for them for a while. I did the FP1 in Silverstone, I did a good job there. They were very happy about the performance and I think I was probably in their mind from before."
Colapinto leaves behind MP Motorsport, the team that has been his racing home since 2020. Progressing together through various series from FRECA to F3 and F2, this transition marks a significant chapter in his racing narrative.
"I was fully focused on my F2 season. It was my job before and I was trying to do the best possible. I had four [rounds] left. I was preparing with the team as best as possible.
"Of course, it's very sad to not continue with them [MP] - they have been my family for so many years, since 2020 that we started racing together, and I continue with them in doing step by step, championship by championship, and today I have to leave them, you know.
"But you cannot choose when you get to Formula 1. I came in this time, in this race, that is a very special weekend here in Monza, so I am super happy and I'm very grateful to Williams for the great chance.
"It's not difficult, imagine I was expecting to race in Formula 2 this weekend and now I'm in Formula 1, so it's quite easy. I'm very happy to be here."