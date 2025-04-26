Fred Vasseur '2000% behind' Lewis Hamilton amid Ferrari woes
Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur continues to support seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton after a challenging start for both the driver and the team so far in 2025.
The flaws and complications of the SF-25 are well documented; the car has struggled to deliver consistent, pole-challenging pace over one lap.
Despite the struggles, Charles Leclerc has achieved a stunning podium finish and has outperformed Hamilton at every track so far.
Hamilton himself has seemingly been feeling down about his performance and lacking confidence in the car, though Vasseur continues to believe that the British driver can turn it around.
“I will be 2000% behind him and I will give him support here, and we will start from tomorrow morning to try to find solutions and reasons and to work on it early in the morning,” Vasseur said after the race in Saudi Arabia.
“But honestly, I am not too worried; if you have a look on what he did in China or what he did in the race in Bahrain last week, or even on the first part of the season except in this weekend, the potential is there for sure.
“We just have to adjust the balance because we are, collectively, Lewis and us, we are studying the balance of his car and he is working the tyres and it's a kind of negative spot, but I think the potential of the car is there and we will try to solve that.”
Hamilton has shown glimpses of his former self, scoring a significant sprint race victory in China, where he adapted to a resurfaced track that caught out other drivers.
That win, according to Vasseur, should be an indicator of what Lewis is still capable of when he is comfortable and in sync with a car.
“In China it was the second race of the season for us, and [he] was able to do the pole position to lead the race from Lap 1 to Lap [19], to finish in front of [Oscar] Piastri and [Max] Verstappen. It's not a transitional thing," Vasseur said.
Leclerc has been with Ferrari for years now, and he is completely in tune with how the team operates and understands the traits and nature of the cars that Ferrari has.
Hamilton is joining Ferrari after several successful years with Mercedes and is adapting quickly to the Italian racing team, which likely factors into the dip in form.
“For sure he's down because when you finish the race in sixth, seventh and your team mate is on the podium, honestly I take it as positive that Lewis is down, because if he was happy with this it wouldn't be normal,” Vasseur said.
“He's a racer, he's a competitor, he wants to get the best from what he has and for sure he's disappointed. Now we have to work together to react together, and it will be the only way to move forward.”
