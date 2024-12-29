Fred Vasseur Hints at Ferrari’s 2025 Dominance After Narrow Championship Miss
Ferrari chief Fred Vasseur has admitted a strong optimism for the 2025 Formula 1 season, revealing that he expects the team to make a significant leap forward. Following a closely contested 2024 season, where Ferrari narrowly missed out on the championship by just 14 points to McLaren, Vasseur believes that the team's progress and adaptability put them in a solid position for the upcoming season.
In 2024, Ferrari demonstrated noteworthy improvement, securing five victories and finishing second in the Constructors’ Championship. This was a drastic change from their performance in 2023, a year in which they registered just one win and trailed 454 points behind Red Bull.
The championship was decided in a thrilling race in Abu Dhabi, highlighting how far Ferrari had come in just a year. Despite setbacks, such as bouncing issues caused by an upgrade in Spain, the team was able to bounce back and finish the season strong, winning three of the last nine races.
"We will take a big step forward [in 2025]," announced Ferrari team boss Frederic Vasseur after the 2024 Formula 1 season.
Vasseur credits the team's capability to address various challenges and maintain unity for their growth. He noted instances where Ferrari had to overcome issues, like the problems faced in Canada and accidents in Singapore and Baku. Their ability to react positively to these tough moments demonstrate how they've evolved as a team over the last couple of years.
Vasseur was equally proud of the team’s cohesion, praising the collective mindset that carried the Scuderia through difficult phases. During the period between races in Great Britain and Austria, the team recognized flaws in their package and made adjustments without falling into the trap of internal conflicts.
"I am quite happy with the work that has been done in the factory [for 2025]. But what makes me more confident is the step we have taken compared to a year ago."
This progress has fueled Vasseur's belief that his team could dominate in the 2025 season. For this to happen, there's a need for comprehensive improvement across all areas within the team. According to the Frenchman, it would be a mistake to think that success relies on improving just one aspect of performance. Instead, Ferrari aims to enhance every pillar of their operation, from reliability to technical development, alongside implementing a cultural shift within the team to support this holistic growth.
"I am particularly proud of the team's ability to react," Vasseur told Sky. "We had problems in Canada, then with the update presented in Spain, accidents in Singapore and Baku, but each time we came back stronger and that is a very good sign for the future."
"One of the key moments of our season was between Great Britain and Austria," he points out, explaining: "It was at that moment that we realised that our package wasn't working and we decided to take a step back, change something and try again."
Vasseur also highlighted that the mindset among the team has to remain competitive. Ferrari is devoted to outdoing their performance in every department. Such a mindset, Vasseur insists, is crucial for their success.
"Everyone was very open, there were no internal disputes, and I'm proud of what we did," said Vasseur about the failed Spain update for the SF-24.
Ferrari is taking big steps for 2025, including the introduction of a completely new car design. 'Project 677' aims to maximize their success by carrying over less than 1% of parts from the 2024 SF-24. Additionally, the arrival of Lewis Hamilton, a major addition to the team, is anticipated to bring not only expectations but also valuable experience.
"When you win, everyone is nice, everyone is best friends, and these kinds of weekends are pretty easy to manage."
"In the difficult moments, reaction is important and we reacted very well every time," he praises, explaining: "In June we came back with solutions as quickly as possible and everyone was pushing in the same direction and I was also very happy with the drivers' reaction."
"I think it would be a mistake to believe that there is only one thing," said Vasseur.
Ferrari has not won a Constructors’ Championship since 2008 or a Drivers’ title since 2007, with Kimi Räikkönen being their last drivers' champion. The ongoing championship drought amidst fierce competition from teams like McLaren and Red Bull has compounded the pressure on Ferrari. The team's effort to rejuvenate with a new car design and Hamilton brings a renewed sense of hope.
"If you want to do a good job, you have to focus on every single pillar of performance, on every single area," he says, explaining that every single part of the car must be better in 2025 than it was last season.
"I think we just need to do a better job in every single area and every department of the company. That's not a criticism, it's just that the team's attitude has to be to come to work every morning and try to do a better job than yesterday," said Vasseur.
"This mindset is common in sport, and if we don't have it, we're finished," he stresses.