Fred Vasseur Reveals Huge Carlos Sainz Advantage Despite Lewis Hamilton Replacement
Ferrari team chief Frederic Vasseur has revealed the substantial advantage that Carlos Sainz brought to the team as he moves to Williams.
Vasseur's compliments demonstrate the deep impression the Spanish driver left at Ferrari during his four-year stint before being replaced by seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. These qualities were crucial to the team's performance and, according to Vasseur, will be beneficial for Williams as Sainz transitions to his new team, collaborating with team principal James Vowles and driver Alex Albon.
During his time at Ferrari, Sainz managed to consistently perform, reaching fifth place in the Drivers' Championship in his first season with the team in 2021. His success kept Ferrari competitive, particularly in 2024 as they finished just 14 points behind Constructors Champions McLaren.
More News: Former F1 Driver Reveals Untold Theory On Lewis Hamilton Replacing Carlos Sainz At Ferrari
Reflecting on Carlos Sainz's work ethic, Vasseur could not overstate his admiration for Sainz's dedication and consistency on the racetrack. He explained during a DAZN documentary about the Spanish driver, as quoted by GP Blog:
"The human factor that he was able to transmit and the collaboration with Charles Leclerc have been important.
"Carlos is always at 100% and is very consistent. This has been a great advantage for us, because when he was not in the top positions it meant that the car was not there either."
More News: Williams Predicted To Make Staggering Comeback By Rival Driver
Additionally, Vasseur admired his knack for adaptability and experience that equipped Sainz excellently for his journey with Williams and Vowles. He added:
"The collaboration with the team has been crucial. During these years he has been able to create a great relationship with everyone.
"Carlos is going to do a great job with Williams. I wish him andthe best. I know them both very well and I am sure they will have a great relationship.
"He has the ability to adapt and, in addition, the advantage of experience. He will be able to cooperate with the team easily."
Speaking at the end of the 2024 season about Sainz's departure from the team, Vasseur kept the door open for a possible return in the future. He explained at the time:
“Of course. We have already talked a couple of times about this.
“This is a very small world. There are only 10 teams and only six or seven top drivers. You never know what is going to happen in the future, but most of us – both Carlos on his side and us on our side – have to focus on our projects.
“We don’t know what will happen in 2027, 2028, 2029…”
For the latest F1 news, head over to F1 on SI.