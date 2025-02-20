Fred Vasseur Reveals When Ferrari Will Shift Focus From SF-25 To The 2026 F1 Car
Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has revealed when Ferrari will shift focus from developing the 2025 SF-25 F1 car to the 2026 car since next year will be the year when Formula 1 enters a new era of regulations. Vasseur outlined the team's development path ahead at the F1 75 event in London.
Formula 1 celebrated its 75th anniversary with a grand 2025 season launch event at London’s O2 Arena, where all ten teams and their drivers unveiled their liveries for the upcoming season. Ferrari unveiled the SF-25 and an updated driver lineup after the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton joined the team last month. Following his successful 12-year stint with Mercedes, Hamilton joins Ferrari to fulfill a childhood dream of racing for one of the sport's legendary teams and to secure his record-breaking eighth world championship title.
Ferrari says its 2025 title challenger is 99 percent new compared to last year's SF-24. After narrowly losing the Constructors' Championship to McLaren by just 14 points, the team made significant updates, including new suspension and revised geometry. Acknowledging the team's strong performance in 2024, Ferrari knows it has a great shot at the title this year, especially with the grid reset looming next season, which could lower its chances of winning.
F1 teams have a huge decision to make this season about splitting their resources between the 2025 and 2026 cars, especially since they were allowed to work on the 2026 cars after the 1st of January this year. While there is no textbook rule to follow when choosing the approach between the two cars, Vasseur has hinted that the first few upgrades on the SF-25 will be the final development work on the car as the team will eventually switch to working on the 2026 car. While he has not specified the exact timeline, his remarks suggest that Ferrari will monitor the effects of the early season development to conclude when it could begin work on the 2026 car in full swing. He said:
“If we have to develop the current car, it will be the first couple of races, and then I think everybody will [shift focus].
“I don’t want to say that we will stop the current car, but we’ll be more focused on 2026."
Vasseur suggested that the initial upgrades on the SF-25 will determine the path ahead. He added:
“It means that the first races and the first upgrade that we will bring on the car will be crucial for the season.
“We will bring something in the early stage into the season.”