From Ayrton Senna to Lewis Hamilton: The Drivers Who Inspire Kimi Antonelli
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, the 17-year-old Italian racer who is set to make his Formula 1 debut with Mercedes in 2025, draws inspiration from a diverse array of motorsport legends. From the iconic Ayrton Senna to his soon-to-be predecessor Lewis Hamilton, Antonelli's admiration spans generations of racing excellence.
Ayrton Senna: The Enduring Idol
Antonelli's reverence for Ayrton Senna stands out prominently in discussion with Gazzetta.
"I've done a lot of research on him and I've realised that he wasn't just a great driver, but a great man. And I like to think that I'm like him in that respect," Antonelli explains. The young driver's admiration goes beyond Senna's on-track performance, extending to his character and impact outside of the sport. Antonelli even muses, "If I could, I'd love to have him as a teammate, it would be very difficult, but I'd learn a lot."
Lewis Hamilton: The Contemporary Legend
As Antonelli prepares to step into the shoes of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes, he speaks highly of the British driver.
"He's a gentleman, he'd compliment me," Antonelli says, imagining a scenario where he might finish ahead of Hamilton on the podium.
Max Verstappen: The Red Bull Rival
Antonelli also expresses admiration for current world champion Max Verstappen.
"I've spoken to him a few times and he's a great person, I like him a lot," Antonelli reveals. "On the track he's seen as very rigid, but off it he's very easy-going, normal."
Sebastian Vettel: Childhood Hero
Antonelli's early years of fandom showed support for Sebastian Vettel, particularly during Vettel's time at Ferrari. "When I was little I supported Sebastian Vettel. Maybe I should have a cup of his at home too," he reminisces, showcasing the evolving nature of his racing inspirations.
The Path to Formula 1
As Antonelli prepares for his F1 debut, he remains grounded and focused.
"I haven't realised it yet, maybe I'll do it in Melbourne. It'll be very exciting, but at the moment I'm just thinking about working on myself," he says. His approach to managing pre-race nerves is mature beyond his years:
"You try not to think about anything other than what you have to do, you concentrate on the start and try to visualise the various situations."
Antonelli's journey to F1 at such a young age is remarkable, especially considering he's currently racing before obtaining his regular driver's license. "It's strange to drive a F1 without a license, I'll get it in December. And I hope I don't fail," he jokes.