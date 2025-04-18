Further details behind Reid leaving FIA: "my FIA email was disabled without notice"
Former FIA Deputy President Robert Reid left the governing body only a week ago, but he has revealed what led to his decision to resign from his position.
In his initial statement, Reid cited that the principles of the FIA no longer aligned with his own and pointed to the organization's leadership as the reason for this change in principles.
The resignation of Reid is only one of many resignations that the FIA has dealt with over the years, with many citing issues with the FIA President and certain ethics revolving around decisions.
A primary concern for Reid regarding the FIA was the management of the World Rallycross Championship.
"One of the clearest and most troubling examples of this breakdown involved the internalisation of the World Rallycross Championship."
"I repeatedly raised concerns, both about the governance process and potential legal implications, and received no response, despite my elected responsibilities and fiduciary obligations."
"Eventually, I had no choice but to seek external legal advice and support. Only then did I receive a response, but unfortunately it lacked the clarity and rigour I had hoped for."
"I was told, in broad terms, that the governance process was sound and there was no legal risk. But no evidence or explanation was offered to support those assurances."
"As someone accountable to the membership and exposed to personal liability, that was simply not acceptable."
The FIA has developed a poor reputation on social media due to inconsistent rulings and questionable decisions regarding penalties. Internally, the apparent loss of staff seems to be impacting the operations of the governing bodies.
Reid believes he suffered repercussions for voicing concerns about the FIA's management, facing direct consequences from FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.
"I did not refuse to sign the NDA amendment," he wrote on his Substack.
"I simply requested a short extension in order to seek legal advice on a complex document governed by Swiss law, which was presented with a relatively short deadline."
"That request was denied. As a result, I was excluded from the World Motor Sport Council meeting, in my view, both unfairly and unlawfully."
"Ten days later, my FIA email was disabled without notice. Multiple requests for assistance and explanation went unanswered until, following a legal letter from my counsel, I was informed this had been a deliberate decision."
Reid is far from the only person to speak out about the ethics and principles being established by the President, as the organization has seen several people leave and subsequently speak out against him.
"I spoke up when I felt fundamental principles were being eroded. I did so respectfully, constructively, and always with the aim of safeguarding the integrity of our sport," Reid wrote.
"But doing so came at a cost. It became clear that raising legitimate concerns was not always welcomed and I experienced firsthand how challenging the status quo can lead to exclusion rather than dialogue. I don’t regret speaking up. But I do believe I was treated unfairly for doing so."
This December, the FIA Presidential elections may introduce additional candidates and possibly alter the organization's future direction.
