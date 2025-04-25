General Motors Approved as F1 Power Unit Supplier for Cadillac F1 Team in 2029
The FIA has officially approved General Motors as an engine supplier for 2029, according to a recent announcement.
Cadillac will enter Formula 1 in 2026 as an eleventh team, with General Motors, Cadillac's parent company, entering as an engine supplier in 2029.
In its first three seasons, the car will be powered by a Ferrari engine, transitioning to the GM engine and becoming another works team on the grid.
The engine will be developed by TWG Motorsports, the parent company of Andretti Global, and GM, with the supplier officially known as TWG GM Performance Power Units LLC.
More News: Liberty Media Struggling to get $180 Million Price Demand for F1 US TV Deal
"With this approval from FIA, we will continue to accelerate our efforts to bring an American-built F1 power unit to the grid,'' Russ O'Blenes, CEO of TWG GM Performance Power Units, said in a press release.
The engine will primarily be developed in America starting in 2026, with a $150 million investment from GM, although initial planning and testing have already begun.
The current work on the power unit has started at a facility set-up near the Silverstone track.
The Cadillac F1 team behan as a proposla crated by Andretti Global back in 2023, which was approved by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.
The direct ties to Andretti did not move the needle for the rest of the teams to approval its arrival, though once TWG took over the bid, it fianlly gained traction on the grid.
More News: F1 Fans Divided over Jacques Villeneuve's Commentary at the Japan GP
"Over two years ago, the FIA approved the entry of an eleventh team into the FIA Formula One World Championship, guided by my vision to expand the grid and bring new talent and opportunity to our sport," Ben Sulayem said.
"Although the process was at times challenging, the progress we see today affirms the journey has been worthwhile."
"Welcoming GM Performance Power Units LLC. as an approved power unit supplier for the Championship starting in 2029 marks another step in the global expansion of Formula 1 and highlights the growing interest from world-class automotive manufacturers like General Motors.
More News: FIA, Engine Suppliers to meet at the Bahrain GP for the Return of V10 Engines
"Their dedication to innovation, sustainability, and competition is fully aligned with the FIA's vision for the future of our sport. It also strengthens our commitment to making motorsport more accessible and inclusive worldwide -- welcoming new manufacturers, advancing technology, and connecting with a broader, more diverse fan base."
For more F1 news, head over to F1 on SI.