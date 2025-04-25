General Motors Approved as F1 Power Unit Supplier for Cadillac F1 Team in 2029

🚨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚

TWG Motorsports and General Motors have been approved by the FIA to provide engines for Cadillac from 2029!



Cadillac will use Ferrari powertrain from 2026 till then!🔴#CadillacF1 pic.twitter.com/UvVOeFfait