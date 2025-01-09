General Motors Forms New Company For Cadillac F1 Team's Future Power Units
General Motors along with TWG Motorsports is forming a new company named GM Performance Power Units LLC. The primary focus of this new entity is the development and manufacturing of engines specifically tailored for the Cadillac Formula 1 team.
Cadillac's entry into Formula 1 in 2026 comes after hurdles from Formula One Management. Originally thought to be called Andretti Cadillac, the team secured initial approval from the FIA in October 2023. However, come January 2024 the team was rejected by Formula One Management.
FOM stated at the time that Andretti Cadillac would gain more from being in the sport than the sport would receive from them. Despite this, the American team forged ahead with its ambitions of joining the F1 grid by unveiling a new UK HQ in Silverstone.
Towards the end of 2024, Mario Andretti confirmed he was stepping down as Andretti Global CEO with partner Dan Towriss taking over the position. This seemed to re-open the door for the entry and it was later confirmed that the Cadillac F1 team had received agreement in principal to join Formula 1 in 2026.
Russ O’Blenes has been confirmed as the CEO of the newly established GM Performance Power Units LLC. O’Blenes brings over 30 years of experience and a history of leadership in developing winning hybrid engines for vehicles under the GM umbrella, such as the IMSA Cadillac and Corvette C8.R.
Dan Towriss, the CEO of TWG Motorsports, shared his excitement for the partnership, stating:
“We’re delighted to welcome Russ to this pivotal role.
“His expertise and leadership will be instrumental as we lay the foundation for Cadillac’s F1 journey.
“Together with team principal Graeme Lowdon [announced in his new role last month], they will lead the team in setting new standards of performance and innovation in the sport.”
GM's President, Mark Reuss, also commented:
“Russ brings vast experience from many championship racing series, and has outstanding technical expertise, including spearheading our hybrid IMSA Cadillac and Corvette C8.R engines that are proven winners.
“In F1, we’re going to demonstrate GM’s engineering and technology capabilities on a global stage, and Russ is the right choice to lead the power unit team that will make it happen.”
The Cadillac F1 team will start with a partnership with Ferrari, utilizing their power units until GM’s engines gain the necessary regulatory approvals.
O’Blenes commented on his new appointment, explaining:
“I am truly excited to have the opportunity to build and lead the team that will bring an American built F1 power unit to the grid.
“GM PPU is currently ramping up its team and is hiring in all areas of the business.”