George Russell believes his Ex-Mercedes Teammate Lewis Hamilton will rediscover his 'Magic'
Mercedes driver George Russell has supported his former teammate Lewis Hamilton in regaining his form at Ferrari, despite the struggles early in the season.
Hamilton's time at Ferrari has been filled with more downs than ups so far, with a Sprint Race win in China being the only true highlight. The rest have been solid but unspectacular results, often struggling to extract the maximum from the SF-25 package.
In the later years of Hamilton's time at Mercedes, he competed alongside the emerging talent of Russell.
More News: Ferrari Leader Explains the Car Set-Up Difference Between Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton
While Hamilton usually outperformed Russell in race pace, George frequently secured quicker qualifying times. This pattern has persisted at Ferrari, where Charles Leclerc continues to outpace Hamilton.
Before the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, George Russell answered questions about Hamilton's struggles at Ferrari.
“I don’t really know, to be honest,” Russell said.
"After Fernando [Alonso] he’s the most experienced driver on the grid, a seven-time World Champion, and he’s an incredible person and racing driver."
“We saw it in China — pole in the Sprint, wins the race comfortably. I know what he’s capable of, and I’m sure when things start to click, we’ll see more of that magic.”
More News: What are Max Verstappen's Options if the 4-Time Champion Leaves Red Bull
Before the season began, Russell considered Lewis's influence on the team and explained the significant void left by the absence of the seven-time world champion.
“Lewis is such a huge personality on and off track," Russell told the media.
"As the team look back on fond memories, I also feel grateful to have had that chance, being his team mate for three years and learning so much from him. Also going head-to-head with him directly."
“It kind of feels like the end of a chapter, but then you’re looking forward to the next journey. It’s very much for us and Mercedes… we’re looking forward and not backwards."
Hamilton and Ferrari are enjoying an extended break from the triple-header that just concluded in Saudi Arabia, with the British driver hoping for better results with the Scuderia and more comfort in the new car.
Russell, meanwhile, is on a great run of form, though the Mercedes W16 struggled last time out. Mercedes will be looking for answers about their performance as well.
For more F1 news, head over to F1 on SI.