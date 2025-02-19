George Russell Breaks Silence On 2024 Fiery Feud With Max Verstappen
George Russell has opened up on his rivalry with four-time world champion Max Verstappen which became a huge controversy in the last two Grands Prix of the 2024 season. At the F1 75 season launch, the Mercedes driver said, "I'm not going to change my approach," and admitted that his job is to "win" this season.
Formula 1 celebrated its 75-year legacy with a launch event at the O2 Arena in London where all ten teams unveiled their 2025 season liveries. Drivers and team principals showcased their title contenders and addressed questions from the media.
Last year's Qatar Grand Prix made headlines after Russell reported Verstappen for blocking in qualifying. Though neither driver was on a flying lap, the stewards ruled that Verstappen had tried to block Russell on the racing line and handed him a one-place grid penalty. The punishment dropped Verstappen to second place behind Russell. This led the Dutchman to accuse Russell of pushing for the penalty.
The controversy intensified the following weekend in Abu Dhabi when Russell alleged that Verstappen had threatened him with physical harm. Russell claimed Verstappen said at the time that "he will purposefully go out of his way to crash into me and put me on my f****** head in the wall." The rivalry soon spread to the team principals when Red Bull’s Christian Horner made remarks about Russell, prompting Mercedes’ Toto Wolff to fire back by calling Horner a "yapping little terrier." In response, Horner likened Toto to a wolf.
While the season ended before the controversy could escalate, Russell addressed the issue at the grand event when asked if he had spoken to Verstappen. He said:
"I haven't spoken [with him].
"No concerns about him or his driving or anything.
"That happened last year, and I want to focus on myself.
"Obviously, things I felt got out of line at the end of last year and I made it pretty clear that I'm not going to take it. But now, you know, it's 2025 and I want to focus on the job and the job is to win.
"So, you know, I'm not going to change my approach fighting him, fighting any other drivers. The goal is the same and I guess we'll see when we get going."
Russell, who is now in his fourth year with Mercedes, secured two race victories last year as the team ended the season in fourth place in the Constructors' Championship. This season, he is joined by Italian teenager Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who replaced seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton following his move to Ferrari.