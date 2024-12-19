George Russell Calls For Clarity From FIA Amid Ongoing Tension
Tensions are currently running high between the Formula 1 drivers and the FIA. Mercedes driver George Russell has called for greater clarity from FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.
Russell and his fellow drivers have been publicly raising concerns about Ben Sulayem's leadership style and regulatory priorities. These concerns prompted the Grand Prix Drivers' Association to issue an open letter, urging the FIA to recognize drivers as adults who should not be subjected to overly prescriptive conduct regulations. The letter also criticized efforts to regulate driver behavior too strictly, such as by limiting swearing.
After several key staff changes and the tightening of rules, Russell has called for more clarity from Ben Sulayem. The British driver explained to Autosport:
“I don't really know what's going on in his head, but as we said last time we had this discussion, I kind of said, like: ‘What's next? What's the next thing gonna be?’
“I didn't quite expect it to be something, two weeks later, that seems pretty serious.”
The sudden departure of former race director Niels Wittich, who claims he was dismissed rather than resigned, underscores the ongoing volatility. Coupled with the FIA's recent decision to replace Wittich with Rui Marques without informing the drivers, it has added to the frustration and confusion. Russell added:
“I don't really know what this whole governance change means with the compliance [situation]. I don't even know exactly what it is, but it seems like quite a big deal.
“And I was quite surprised that it was ‘two weeks later, there's something else’. Is it going to be something else again in two weeks’ time?’ And ‘Where are we? Where's the endpoint?’
“I think it would be great for us all to understand what is the FIA’s goal and objective. And I think that would be great for us to understand, if the president could express to us what his goal is with the FIA and maybe we can see it from his perspective.
“And maybe then we'll have a greater understanding as well.”
