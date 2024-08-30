George Russell Delivers Verdict On Potential F1 Sprint Race Addition
Formula 1 is contemplating an intriguing new format: a sprint race exclusively for rookie drivers. This proposal, which suggests holding the event post the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix tire test, has garnered attention from prominent voices within the sport. George Russell has supported this idea during a media session at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza.
The Mercedes driver, who is also the director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, commented, as quoted by Motorsport:
“I actually quite like the idea, to be honest.
“I always have mixed feelings about the FP1 sessions for rookies [each team must set aside two such practice sessions each year for young drivers to take part in their two cars].
“Because, unless you've had a lot of experience doing F1 tests, it’s very, very challenging. I remember my first FP1 I did with Force India in Sao Paolo [in 2017].
“I'd only done two days of F1 testing prior to that, I'd never been to Sao Paolo and it really felt that I was thrown in that deep end and there was a lot of scrutiny on those two laps, three laps you get on a brand new set of tyres.
“But an opportunity for rookie drivers to do a full day of testing, then straight into a sprint race weekend. I think it's a good idea.”
On the other hand, Max Verstappen, the reigning world champion, voiced his reservations about the timing of the proposed sprint race. The Red Bull driver explained:
“I don't know.
“I don't think everyone is excited after the final race. Then to do another race on Tuesday... I mean, if you want to give rookies a chance, just put them in the car.”
The idea of a rookie sprint race will soon be under formal review, with the F1 Commission slated to discuss it by the end of September. This proposal aims to create more substantial on-track opportunities for emerging drivers, ensuring they gain valuable experience in a competitive setting.
While the concept has received broad support from various stakeholders, including F1 teams, there are significant logistical challenges to address, particularly if the event is to be added to the 2024 schedule.
This comes during the Italian Grand Prix weekend which is already underway with the first two Free Practice sessions taking place today. Saturday will see the third and final practice session followed by Qualifying. The Grand Prix will take place at the iconic Monza circuit on Sunday.