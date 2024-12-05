George Russell Exposes Max Verstappen’s Violent Threat: 'Put You on Your F****** Head in the Wall'
Mercedes driver George Russell recently addressed the ongoing conflict with the four-time Formula 1 World Champion Max Verstappen. The turmoil erupted after the Qatar Grand Prix qualifying session, where Verstappen faced a one-place grid penalty for driving slowly and allegedly impeding Russell. Talking ahead of the Abu Dhabi finale, Russell has now revealed the threat the reigning world champion gave him following this.
Verstappen, known for his aggressive driving style, criticized Russell’s actions in the stewards’ room, expressing disbelief at what he perceived as an effort to manipulate the situation against him.
“I’ve never seen someone trying to screw someone over that hard,” Verstappen commented, reflecting his frustration with the penalty decision. This incident added fuel to an already tense dynamic between Verstappen and Russell, resulting in an escalation that went beyond typical racing disputes.
Describing the events following the penalty, Russell claimed that Verstappen threatened him with aggressive intentions, alleging that the Red Bull driver stated, “I was going to not even race you tomorrow... I will purposely go out of my way to put you on your f****** head in the wall.” Such statements, Russell argued, show a lack of sportsmanship and illustrate a problematic racing ethos. “For me, those comments on Saturday night and Sunday were totally disrespectful and unnecessary,” Russell said via Racer.com.
Russell’s broader criticism of Verstappen touches on a recurring theme of perceived bullying behavior and the inability to handle adversity. He cited past incidents in Jeddah 2021 and Brazil 2021, where Verstappen’s reactions to unfavorable situations were seen as lashing out, both within the team and towards rivals. This pattern continued, according to Russell, as the reigning champion showed frustration during moments when the Red Bull car was not dominant, such as in Budapest earlier that year. “Whenever anything has gone against him – Jeddah ’21, Brazil ’21 – he lashes out. Budapest this year, the very first race the car wasn’t dominant,” Russell recalled.
Moreover, Russell expressed concerns about Verstappen’s influence on the sport, believing that the champion’s actions and attitudes could have a negative impact on younger drivers and fans.
“But we’ve got a guy who’s on the top of this sport who feels he’s above the law, and I don’t think that’s right,” he said. The Mercedes driver highlighted the importance of setting a positive example. “He’s the biggest, most successful guy in the sport for the last couple of years. He can do what he wants in his own business, but when he starts throwing comments around like he did on Sunday... I feel like we all need to lead by example here.”
Another dimension to this conflict is the apparent tension it has created within Verstappen’s own team, Red Bull Racing. While there is no direct evidence that Verstappen’s behavior has led to internal strife, Russell suggested that such controversies might contribute to challenges within the team.
“So I don’t respect somebody who doesn’t appreciate those who have given him the chance to perform, because these last 12 races, he has had a car that is of normal competitiveness,” Russell stated.