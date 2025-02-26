George Russell Faces Swearing Penalty After Pre-Season Testing Slip
George Russell could be facing a swearing penalty after a slip-up during the Viaplay broadcast of pre-season testing.
As the testing session came to a halt due to a power cut, Russell inadvertently let slip a swear word during a live broadcast on Viaplay. Whilst recounting the moment he realised there had been a power cut he said, "oh s**t there's no lights on."
This comes after the stricter regulations that the FIA has introduced concerning language misconduct at motorsport events.
The new language penalties were implemented in 2025 as part of the updates to the FIA International Sporting Code. These rules are designed to hold drivers accountable for their public remarks, particularly in the heat of the moment when racing.
For a first offense, the fine stands at €40,000 for Formula 1 drivers. The consequences become increasingly intense with subsequent violations, including larger fines and potential suspensions, and championship point deductions.
At this stage, it looks as though the moment has not been noted by the FIA. However, it is likely that the British driver could be the first in F1 to receive the controversial penalty.
Pre-season testing will continue over the next two days, with eight hours of testing per day. Russell will be sharing the time with his new teammate Andrea Kimi Antonelli.
The 2025 F1 season will kick off with the Australian Grand Prix on March 14-16 followed by the Chinese Grand Prix the week after.
2025 Pre-Season Testing Day 1: Full Driver Timesheet
1. Lando Norris, McLaren
2. George Russell, Mercedes
3. Max Verstappen, Red Bull
4. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
5. Carlos Sainz, Williams
6. Pierre Gasly, Alpine
7. Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
8. Liam Lawson, Red Bull
9. Alex Albon, Williams
10. Yuki Tsunoda, Racing Bulls
11. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
12. Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
13. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
14. Jack Doohan, Alpine
15. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
16. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
17. Oscar Piastri, McLaren
18. Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
19. Esteban Ocon, Haas
20. Oliver Bearman, Haas
