George Russell on Life Without Lewis Hamilton: 'It Does Feel Different'
George Russell has shared his thoughts on what Mercedes is like without the legendary Lewis Hamilton by his side. After Hamilton's much-discussed move to Ferrari, Russell reflected on the changes within Mercedes as he begins a leading driver role.
Russell became a full-time driver for Mercedes in 2022, coming from a background steeped in the Mercedes junior driver program and after a brief, important moment in 2020 when he substituted for Hamilton at the Sakhir Grand Prix. With Hamilton's exit, Russell stands ready to step into a more commanding role within the team.
Joining Russell is a promising talent, Andrea Kimi Antonelli. The 18-year-old Antonelli has turned heads with his recent performances, establishing himself as a rising star within the sport and the Brackley outfit itself. Having jumped directly from Formula 2 with PREMA Racing to the main stage, after skipping Formula 3, Antonelli dominated the junior circuits and is now part of Mercedes’ lineup.
Hamilton's transfer to Ferrari has not only reshaped Mercedes but also stirred the wider F1 ecosystem. Originally set to continue with Mercedes until the end of 2025, Hamilton's decision to join Ferrari in early 2024 surprised many. As Ferrari secured Hamilton's experience and skills, the ripple effects are being felt across the paddock with Carlos Sainz moving to Williams, displacing Franco Colapinto who is now at Alpine as a reserve driver.
"Naturally, it does feel different, of course. Lewis is such a huge personality on and off the track." George Russell said. "But I think everybody within the team is sort of very much excited for this next chapter, really."
Mercedes unveiled their W16 car at the Bahrain International Circuit, beginning the chapter of a Hamilton-less era at Brackley. Following this is pre-season testing, which saw Antonelli blaze through with impressive times while Hamilton, behind the wheel of the Prancing Horse, recorded a solid fifth. Of course, it's testing, so these times mean very little.
Reflecting on his time alongside Hamilton, Russell said the following:
"And I guess, as the team may look back on fond memories, I also feel grateful to have had that chance." The learning experience and the spirit shared between them allowed Russell to grow as a driver. "Being his teammate for three years and learning so much from him, but also going head-to-head with him directly for three years. It kind of feels like the end of a chapter.".
"Then you're looking forward to the next journey. So it's very much for us at Mercedes, we're looking forward and not backwards."
Russell reminds us: "We're entering a new era in Formula 1 shortly. The sport is getting bigger and bigger."
It’s a new page for Mercedes, and it just might be written at speed.
