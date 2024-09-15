George Russell On Unexpected P3 Finish - 'Were One Of The Quickest'
Mercedes driver George Russell clinched an unexpected podium at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, finishing third after Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez collided while battling for the position and crashed into the barriers. Running fifth at the time, Russell navigated through the dust from the crash to secure his spot on the podium.
The street race at Baku City Circuit marked an exciting event in Formula 1's ground effect era as four cars battled for the top position on a tight and iconic race track. While Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc led the race from the pole position, McLaren's Oscar Piastri overtook him on Lap 20 and went on to win the Azerbaijan GP.
But the Monegasque driver wasn't going to back out without a fight. His Ferrari SF-24 remained right behind Piastri's MCL38 until the ending stages of the race when Leclerc's hard tires began to give in. This extended Piastri's lead in the race to more than 3 seconds.
Leclerc was eager to secure another victory after last weekend's Italian Grand Prix win at Monza. But with his Pirelli's losing rubber rapidly toward the last five laps, he had to focus on defending the second spot that was under threat from Red Bull's Sergio Perez.
On Lap 50, Perez closed in on Leclerc while nearly overtaking him. However, Carlos Sainz, who had been narrowing the gap to Perez in fourth, had managed to remain within one car distance of the Mexican driver.
As Perez tried to pass Leclerc, he was immediately blocked out. But Sainz was quick to take advantage of the moment to pass Perez. The Red Bull driver reacted to retake the third spot under desperation but ended up making contact with Sainz's SF-24. Both cars hit the barriers due to the impact, thereby ending the race for both drivers involved.
Russell, who witnessed the incident from a distance, passed the spot cautiously. He expressed surprise at the delay behind the safety car as he drove through the debris, earning an unexpected third spot behind Leclerc and Piastri. Eventually, the race concluded under the safety car. Speaking of his lucky podium finish, the British driver admitted that his W15 F1 car was one of the fastest with the hard tires on. He told the media:
"We had a really bad start to the race but on the hard tyre I think we were one of the quickest out there, got past Max and then an added bonus is finishing on the podium.
"I was surprised the Safety Car didn't come out sooner at the end, those cars could have been anywhere. I'm glad everyone is OK."