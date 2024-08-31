George Russell Reacts To Andrea Kimi Antonelli Signing After Mercedes Contract Announcement
George Russell has addressed Mercedes's signing of Andrea Kimi Antonelli as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement in 2025. Russell, who himself ascended through the ranks of Mercedes' junior program, eagerly welcomed the 18-year-old talent to the Brackley-based squad.
The British driver commented in a press release from the team:
“I’m really excited to be partnering with Kimi for 2025. His record in junior formula has been formidable and his promotion is truly deserved.
“He’s a fantastic young talent and a fellow graduate of our junior programme. I look forward to using the experience I’ve gained from my own journey to provide guidance to Kimi as he makes the step up to F1.
“I know how much of a support Lewis was for me throughout my time as a junior driver and since I’ve been his team-mate. I’ve learned so much from him and I hope to play a similar role for Kimi.
“As a team, we’re building a lot of positive momentum heading into next year. We continue to make progress on track and are working hard to put all the pieces in place to fight for world championships.
“It is a really exciting journey we are on; I am confident Kimi and I can continue to push the team forward and help deliver on the promise we are showing.”
After joining Mercedes' junior program in 2017, Russell quickly demonstrated his skills by securing the GP3 (now Formula 3) championship in his debut season and clinching the F2 title the following year. These achievements set the stage for his entry into Formula 1 with Williams, where he spent three years. In 2022, his promotion to Mercedes' main team was capped with a maiden F1 victory at the São Paulo Grand Prix.
Antonelli will follow a path similar to Russell’s, stepping up from Formula 2, where he has demonstrated considerable promise. Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff commented:
“Our 2025 driver line-up combines experience, talent, youth and out-and-out raw speed.
“We are excited about what George and Kimi bring to the team both as individual drivers, but also as a partnership.
“Our new line-up is perfect to open the next chapter in our story. It is also a testament to the strength of our junior programme and our belief in home-grown talent.
“George has proved that he is one of the very best drivers in the world. He is not only fast, consistent, and determined, but has also developed into a strong leader within the team.
“Kimi has consistently shown the talent and speed needed to compete at the very top of our sport. We know it will be another big step up, but he has impressed us in his F1 testing this year and we will be supporting him every step of the way in the learning process.
“In George, he has an experienced team-mate from which he can learn and hone his craft. I am confident that both will contribute greatly as we continue to build momentum and fight at the front of the field.”