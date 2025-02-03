George Russell Reveals Huge Advantage For Mercedes As Valtteri Bottas Returns
Mercedes driver George Russell has addressed Valtteri Bottas' return to the team after three years with Sauber, believing the F1 veteran’s experience will be invaluable. Russell expects Bottas to offer strategic insights, particularly given his familiarity with Ferrari power units during his time at Sauber.
The Finn raced with Mercedes between 2017 and 2022, securing ten Grands Prix victories. However, his move to Alfa Romeo, a team that was rebranded to Stake F1 Kick Sauber last year, proved unsuccessful following a period of reported instability in the team's leadership, which was then followed by the announcement of Audi taking over the outfit by 2026.
Thus, under the German automaker's new management, led by CEO and CTO Mattia Binotto, Bottas and his teammate Zhou Guanyu were dropped from the team's lineup after the 2024 season, making way for Nico Hulkenberg and rookie driver Gabriel Bortoleto. Failure to secure a spot on the F1 grid led Bottas to rejoin Mercedes as a reserve driver.
Russell, who was declared the lead driver following Lewis Hamilton's exit from the team, believes Bottas has a lot to contribute to Mercedes. Despite their tense rivalry following a collision at Imola in 2021, Russell suggested that they have since moved on. Speaking in an interview on Mercedes' website, the British driver said:
"His experience is going to be massive. Having someone with so much simulator and racing knowledge, and who fully knows the team is going to be great.
"Hearing about his last few years at Sauber, with the Ferrari engine could be key too. You always have to keep an open mind as to what others are doing and he has all of that under his belt.
"Obviously years ago we were perceived to not have a strong relationship, but we are both professionals and our relationship has grown, we often travel together and see each other at hotels or in the gym.”
When asked about the chances of exchanging hairstyle tips with Bottas this season, Russell said:
"Maybe he could give me some of his at the back, and I can give him some of my hair from the side – I think we would be able to make something pretty extraordinary from the two!"
Apart from performing reserve driver duties, Bottas will also have to mentor and guide Hamilton's replacement and rookie driver, Andrea Kimi Antonelli. Speaking on the additional responsibility, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said:
"Part of the role of Valtteri will be to have a look on Kimi.
"Be there to coach, be there to have an eye on what's happening on the track. And Kimi is going to learn from Valtteri and from George."