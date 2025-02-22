George Russell Shares 'Surreal' Niki Lauda Memory In Touching Tribute
George Russell has shared a personal memory of the legendary Niki Lauda on what would have been Lauda's 76th birthday.
Reflecting on his experiences with the iconic figure, Russell spoke warmly of the charisma and presence Lauda possessed, recalling his first race with Mercedes in Baku, 2017, and the unforgettable evening Lauda invited him to a concert, filled with laughter and dancing.
George Russell, who joined the Mercedes team in 2022, has followed a career trajectory that Lauda himself once predicted. Lauda had believed Russell had great potential, and indeed, the British driver has proven to be a key player for Mercedes.
Commenting on his first encounter with Lauda in Baku, Russell stated on the Mercedes official website:
“He had so much charisma and such a personality, for everything he pursued in his life. Everyone knew Niki Lauda when he walked into the paddock, wearing his red hat and a smile on his face.
"My first race with the team was Baku in 2017. I had only been part of the team a couple of months, but Niki came straight up to me and welcomed me with open arms.
"He invited me to a concert that evening, and we just danced the night away and had such a great time. There were so many laughs along the way.
"Experiencing something like that with someone you looked up to as a kid was so surreal.
"He was such a kind person, so down to earth. He just enjoyed doing the things in life that we all enjoy doing."
Niki Lauda’s career in Formula 1 is renowned, debuting with March Ford in 1971 and going on to win his first world championship with Ferrari in 1975, following a string of remarkable accomplishments. His resilience is epitomized by his return to racing a mere six weeks after a near-fatal crash at Nürburgring in 1976, and he later triumphed again, securing his third world championship title with McLaren in 1984.
Lauda joined Mercedes as a non-executive chairman in 2012, playing a strong role in shaping the team’s extraordinary success. He was instrumental in persuading Lewis Hamilton to join in 2013, a decision that contributed significantly to the team's formidable performance in subsequent years.
Mercedes continues to honor Lauda's legacy with a permanent red star on their cars and a street named "Lauda Drive" at their headquarters.
